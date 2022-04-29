Travails with strawberries

I did a dumb trick a couple days ago. For a couple years, I've been remembering how good home grown strawberries were. One year I ordered some from a seed catalog, planted them, watched them grow, and watched them get mowed off by the lawnmower.

I should have warned Dean they were at the edge of the garden, and put red flags in the ground, but I didn't. To him, he knew they didn't look like the tomato and pepper plants, and meant "weed." No strawberries that year.

I tried again last year, and I guess I put too much straw mulch over them for the winter because when I uncovered them this spring, they were dead...except one plant that was NOT covered and survived.

So, this spring when the plant order came, I kept them moist in some dirt in the garage through some freezing temperatures outside. A couple days ago, I put them into the loose ground, and they are greening up. However, last night I was about to go to sleep when I realized I had planted them wrong! Instead of digging a deep hole and keeping the crown at soil level, I failed to separate the roots and instead laid them flat in a trench. Wrong!

So, this morning I will go out and take them out of the dirt, dig a deeper hole and put them back in. Let me tell you another problem...the cats think I worked the ground just for them and you can imagine what they do. Ugh.

Some of the fields were able to be worked, and planted. Some of them were just too wet, and muddy gummy. Ground temperatures have not been good for growing anything except weeds seem to thrive. One of our friends always said she would check the ground temp by sitting down on it. That's not very scientific though, and another friend said he had tested with a soil thermometer, and it was 41 degrees. Neither one thought it was warm enough to put the expensive seed in the ground.

We heard some ground in El Dorado township sold this week for $24,100. Whew. That tops the $17,000 range that was established on three acreages this past year.

I find as I age that my hearing isn't what it used to be. That's partly why I like this joke: An elderly gentleman had serious hearing problems for a number of years. He went to the doctor and was able to be fitted for a set of hearing aids that allowed him to hear 100%. The elderly gentleman went back in a month to the doctor and was told, "Your hearing is perfect. Your family must be really pleased that you can hear again." The gentleman replied, "Oh, I haven't told my family yet. I just sit around and listen to the conversations. I've changed my will three times!"