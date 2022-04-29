Event focuses on safe disposal of unwanted medications

An event focusing on safe disposal of medications will be held in Shelby this weekend.

Operation Medicine Drop returns from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Red Cross, 1333 Fallston Road, Shelby.

Medications are the leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths among children. With that in mind, local organizations are partnering to collect unwanted or expired medications from residents to be disposed of safely.

Operation Medicine Drop has disposed of more than 255 million prescriptions and over-the-counter pills since 2010, saving lives and protecting the environment.

No appointment is needed to participate.