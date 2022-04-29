ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twitter reacts to Detroit’s draft trade up for Jameson Williams

By Max Gerber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mGsK_0fO36XgG00

In a rare in-division trade, the Detroit Lions moved up 20 spots in the first round by swapping picks with the Minnesota Vikings in order to draft Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

General manager Brad Holmes showed that he’s ready to be aggressive in order to get the players he wants, and many fans, players, and NFL media members took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

First, it’s clear that some current Detroit Lions are very excited about this pick:

Overall, fans and media seemed to approve of this pick as well:

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Thoughts On Lions’ First-Round WR Jameson Williams

The Green Bay Packers shocked a lot of people when they didn’t select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. A wide receiver was a big need for them, but instead of reaching when they came on the clock, they continued to bolster their defense by selecting Georgia Bulldogs Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt. After the draft, Aaron Rodgers spoke out and mentioned his thoughts on Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WJTV 12

JSU defensive end drafted by Detroit Lions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) defensive end James Houston was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the National Football League (NFL) draft. Houston marks the 100th draft pick in JSU history. He was the 217th pick in the draft on Saturday, April 30. Houston earned first-team All-SWAC, STATS […]
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Osu#Pod Payton
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions Trade Down in Fifth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated following the completion of Day 2 that the team could consider making a trade on Day 3. Detroit had lost this year's seventh round selection as a result of the trade for wide receiver Trinity Benson last season. The Broncos were awarded the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Ann Arbor News

2022 NFL draft grades: Glowing marks for Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes completed his second draft as the general manager of the Detroit Lions on Saturday, and by most accounts, he and the organization hit a home run. The Lions made eight picks in the 2022 draft, including two in the top 12 after trading up to land Alabama receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th pick Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names QB “Leading The Charge” For Seahawks

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. That being said, Pete Carroll has already revealed that one quarterback on his roster is in command. Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Smith said Geno Smith is ahead of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason in the Seahawks’ quarterback competition.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
150K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy