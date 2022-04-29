Twitter reacts to Detroit’s draft trade up for Jameson Williams

In a rare in-division trade, the Detroit Lions moved up 20 spots in the first round by swapping picks with the Minnesota Vikings in order to draft Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

General manager Brad Holmes showed that he’s ready to be aggressive in order to get the players he wants, and many fans, players, and NFL media members took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

First, it’s clear that some current Detroit Lions are very excited about this pick:

Overall, fans and media seemed to approve of this pick as well: