One dead in central valley shooting

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Metro Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed at killed at a busy Las Vegas intersection on Thursday afternoon.

According to Metro, two groups met up with each other at a parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy. One of the men went over to a second vehicle, where a disagreement ensued. The man who went over to the vehicle ran away and was pursued by the driver of a second vehicle.

Police then say the man who ran away tripped on a median and was then shot and killed by the man in pursuit in the midst of heavy, late-afternoon traffic.

Right now, police haven’t released the victim’s name, nor is there a description of the vehicle that fled the scene. Metro is pouring over video from nearby businesses to help in their investigation

Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or by going online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com