Morgantown, WV

The Return of Emmitt Matthews, Jr.

By Brad Smith
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have one remaining scholarship left and it could be used on a former member of the WVU basketball program. Emmitt Matthews, Jr. is back in the transfer portal after playing one year...

Comments / 2

Awesome 98

Will Texas Tech’s Newest Commit Ever Play for Texas Tech?

The Texas Tech basketball program has found some solid momentum under the last two head coaches in identifying, pursuing, and locking in dynamic transfers looking for one last run. They haven't all been All-Big 12 players, but nobody has benefitted more than Texas Tech in the last five years when...
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball gets commitment from transfer guard

All eyes had been on Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon, who is in the NCAA transfer portal, but Michigan basketball had eyes on another. Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn was an All-Ivy first-team player who averaged 15.7 points per game in his junior season before entering the NCAA transfer portal. He visited Ann Arbor over the past few days and was set to decide soon after departing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WCIA

COMMIT: Transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. chooses Illinois

WCIA — Forward Terrence Shannon Jr., one of the top players in the transfer portal, announced he is signing with Illinois basketball on Friday. The former Texas Tech starter averaged 10.4 points per game last season with the Red Raiders, making 20 starts and 26 games. He scored almost 1,000 point in three seasons in […]
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF

Plitzuweit announces signing of Diggs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Tavy Diggs to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. A 6-foot-2 forward from Richardson, Texas, Diggs spent her first three seasons at TCU, where she played in 63 games and scored...
MORGANTOWN, WV
thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett goes to Steelers, NFL world reacts

It took longer than normal but the first quarterback was finally selected at No. 20, with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Pickett will not be going far. In fact, his home stadium will remain the same, as he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was emotional upon getting drafted. Between...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ coming to West Virginia

Some of the stars of the hit improv show ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ will be coming to West Virginia for a live show. The show is called ‘Whose Live Anyway’ and will be at The Metropolitan Theater in Morgantown on September 26 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now for the upper balcony […]
Kearney Hub

Ohio State's Handley handles Huskers as Buckeyes take series opener

Lexie Handley had a handle on the Huskers on Friday. The Ohio State offense backed her up with a big inning to dent Nebraska's hopes of winning the Big Ten. Handley helped the Buckeyes shut down the Nebraska softball team in a 6-2 series-opening win Friday in Columbus, Ohio. After winning 18 straight, NU has lost three of its past four games.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Cleveland Browns pick David Bell making draft even more baffling

The Cleveland Browns drafted David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver and selected Purdue wideout David Bell with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in a move that will make a lot of people baffled and befuddled. The night started off with the Browns at No. 44, and they traded out of that pick in the second round with the Houston Texans and got another third-rounder (pick 68) and two fourth-rounders (picks 108 and 124) in return.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK

GBN Podcast: WVU bats ignite before hosting Texas

West Virginia’s bats were on fire in Kansas this weekend, smashing 10 homers as the Mountaineers won its third Big 12 series of the season over the Jayhawks. Next week, though, they have a big test when they welcome the biggest bats in the league to the Mon’ in the struggling — but still formidable — Texas Longhorns. Will West Virginia take the ‘Horns down, just like they’ve done throughout their time in the Big 12? Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio take you through WVU’s exciting three-game series against KU, then look ahead to what is sure to be a fireworks display at a packed house in Morgantown to start May. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

