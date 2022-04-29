ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham time capsule to be on display Saturday

By Jaron Spor
 2 days ago

GRAHAM ( KFDX/KJTL ) — It’s been 50 years of history in the making and Saturday, April 30, it will be on display for all to see.

Earlier this month we told you about the Graham Chamber of Commerce digging up a time capsule that was buried in 1972.

The time capsule was filled with a ton of history including letters written to loved ones, a letter written to the future governor who turned out to be Greg Abbott, and old yearbooks among other things.

Saturday there will be a ceremony where the time capsule will be on display. The ceremony to see this and much more will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Post Office Museum and Art Center in Graham.

