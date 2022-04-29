ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to cut a cantaloupe 3 ways, plus serving suggestions

By Molly Allen
Cut your cantaloupe depending on the size and shape that'll suit your needs.

AnjelaGr/Getty Images

  • Cantaloupe can be cut into cubes, chunks, wedges, and slices for a variety of uses.
  • Cantaloupe can be served with the rind left on or cut off.
  • Keep appearance, smell, texture, weight, and sound in mind when selecting a ripe cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe is a juicy, sweet melon that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. But before you can dig in, it's important to know just what to do with a cantaloupe and how to prepare it.

"Cantaloupe is an excellent source of both vitamin A and C, meaning it provides at least 20 percent or more of the daily recommended value," says Abby Peltzer, spokesperson for the California Cantaloupe Advisory Board . The fruit is also made up of 90 percent water, making it incredibly hydrating. But with such thick, outer rinds, cutting cantaloupes to dig into the fruit's benefits can be tricky.

Selecting a fresh, ripe cantaloupe is the first step. Then, it's all about preparation. From cantaloupe wedges and slices to chunks or cubes of melon, there are a variety of ways to enjoy this fruit. Read on to learn top tips on how to cut a cantaloupe, with or without the rind.

How to pick a cantaloupe and know when it's ripe

If you're heading to the store to grab a cantaloupe, there are a few key tips to follow for the best selection. Peltzer suggests starting with looking at the blossom end of the melon. This is the opposite end of the stem end. (If you're having trouble telling the two ends apart, the blossom end has a pale circle, whereas the stem end will show some green.) If the blossom end is slightly soft to the touch and has slight cracking, it's a good indicator of ripeness.

Next up is color. "A ripe cantaloupe's color can range from cream to slightly green," says Peltzer.

It should also be round and have raised, ridged webbing around the outside, as well as good firmness, registered dietitian and food blogger Elysia Cartlidge says. Lastly, do the smell test. If the cantaloupe has a sweet, fruity aroma to it, you'll know it's ripe.

Quick tip: Cantaloupe can be ripened at home at room temperature. According to Cartlidge, the ripening process can be sped up by putting the melon in a brown paper bag with an apple or a banana . Leave it in the closed paper bag to help it ripen faster.

How to cut cantaloupe into cubes or chunks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdbGw_0fO35F9300
Cantaloupe chunks are easy to cut and make for the perfect snack.

Magdalena Niemczyk - ElanArt/Getty Images

Cutting a cantaloupe into cubes or chunks makes for an easy-to-grab snack. This option is best if you need smaller pieces of cantaloupe. These smaller pieces of melon with the rind cut off can be enjoyed on their own, mixed into a fruit salad, or used in smoothies or other lunch or dinner salads.

1. Wash the melon. Run the melon under running water and scrub it with a brush to remove any dirt.

2. Slice the top and bottom. With a chef's knife , cut off the top and bottom ends. These are the narrower ends, each with a circular scar from the stem and blossom. Place the cantaloupe on the cutting board with one of the cut ends serving as a flat base.

3. Remove the rind. Cut strips of the rind off by following the shape of the melon. Cut in a downward motion to remove the pale, outer rind, as well as the layer of green underneath. Preserve as much orange melon as possible.

4. Cut the melon in half. With one of the flat, narrow ends on the cutting board, cut the cantaloupe straight down, from top to bottom.

5. Remove the seeds. Place the two halves of cut melon with the fruit side on the cutting board and the seeds facing up. Use a spoon to scrape and remove the seeds and inner membrane.

6. Cut into chunks. Flip the melon halves so they are flat-side down. Cut each half into long wedges the length of the melon. Turn those wedges horizontally. Holding the wedges together with one hand, slice through the fruit, creating smaller cubes or bite-sized chunks.

Quick tip: Use a large chef's knife for cutting cantaloupe. Be sure your knife is sharp and easily cuts through the rind. A dull knife is more likely to be dangerous and slip while cutting.

How to cut a cantaloupe into wedges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RaRF_0fO35F9300
Wedge cuts are the best cut to go with when you don't want to remove the rind.

Ekaterina Fedulyeva/Getty Images

Cutting cantaloupe into wedges provides an easy-to-eat snack, similar to watermelon slices. Wedges are thick chunks of melon, running the length of the whole cantaloupe. Typically, the rind is left on, providing a section of the fruit to hold on to while eating. Because this cut produces larger pieces of fruit, it's best for when you wish to enjoy cantaloupe on its own.

1. Wash the melon. Clean the melon under running water to remove any dirt on the rind.

2. Slice the bottom. Locate one of the narrow ends with a circular scar on it. With a chef's knife, cut off the end. Place the cantaloupe on the cutting board with the cut end serving as a flat base.

3. Cut the cantaloupe in half. Slice the whole cantaloupe in half from top to bottom. Cut straight down.

4. Remove the seeds. With the rind side on the cutting boarding, and the seeds facing up, use a spoon to remove the seeds and inner membrane.

5. Cut into wedges. With the melon flat-side down, cut into the rind to slice the cantaloupe wedges. Use the previously removed stem end as the top, and slice down following the length of the melon, creating wedges about 1 ½ inches wide.

Quick tip: Cantaloupe wedges are often enjoyed with the rind still on. But it can be removed, if desired. To do so, slice off the rind before cutting the cantaloupe in half, removing the seeds, and cutting it into wedges.

How to cut a cantaloupe into slices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c3FFs_0fO35F9300
Cantaloupe slices make for a perfect fruit platter served alone or with other fruits.

Claudia Totir/Getty Images

Slices of cantaloupe can be more manageable than wedges. Slices are thinner than wedges, and typically slices will also have the rind removed. Slices of cantaloupe are great for enjoying on their own for breakfast or served on a fruit platter at a party.

1. Wash the melon. Wash the rind under running water to remove any dirt.

2. Slice the top and bottom. With a chef's knife, cut off the top and bottom ends. Place the cantaloupe on the cutting board with one of the cut ends serving as a flat base.

3. Remove the rind. Follow the shape of the melon from top to bottom to cut strips of the rind off. Cut downward to remove the rind and the green layer, without removing much of the orange fruit.

4. Cut the cantaloupe in half. Stand the melon on one of the flat sides. Slice the whole cantaloupe in half by cutting straight down, making a vertical cut.

5. Remove the seeds. With the seed side facing up, and the fruit side on the cutting board, use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and inner membrane.

6. Cut into slices. Place the melon flat-side down with one of the long sides horizontally facing you. Starting on the right or left narrow end, cut thin slices into the melon. Work your way to the opposite side of which you started until the entire half has been sliced.

Quick tip: Prefer small balls of cantaloupe instead? Once the rind and seeds have been removed, dig a melon baller into the fruit at an angle. Press the melon baller into the fruit, rotate it 180 degrees, and then pull out the ball of fruit.

How to store cut cantaloupe

According to Peltzer, cantaloupes that haven't been cut yet can last on the counter for one week. Once a cantaloupe has been cut, it's best to store the wedges or chunks covered in plastic wrap or in an airtight container or reusable zip top bag. Cantaloupe can be prepped ahead of time for a meal, or you can store leftovers to enjoy later. Cut cantaloupe can last up to three weeks when properly stored in the fridge.

Chunks or cubes of cut cantaloupe can also be stored in the freezer for up to six months. Flash freeze the pieces of cantaloupe by laying them flat on a baking sheet and placing it in the freezer for three hours. Then, transfer the chunks or cubes to an airtight, freezer-safe bag. "You can use frozen cantaloupe in soups and smoothies since it will have a mushier texture when thawed," says Cartlidge.

Quick tip: Leaving the seeds intact on a cantaloupe can prevent the melon from drying out, making it last longer. If you'll only be eating a portion of the melon, keep the seeds intact on the remaining half and store it wrapped in the fridge until it's time to use it.

Ways to use sliced cantaloupe

Once your cantaloupe is cut, it can be used in a variety of sweet and savory recipes. Cantaloupe can bring great, refreshing flavor into breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes.

  • Fruit skewers: Slide chunks of cantaloupe on skewers, along with other fruits such as pineapple and strawberries. Serve the skewers fresh, or grill them to add an extra sweet and smoky flavor.
  • Smoothies: Cantaloupe adds great flavor and a hint of sweetness to smoothies. Use frozen chunks of cantaloupe blended with one banana, ½ cup of orange juice, and ½ cup of almond milk for a delicious drink.
  • Fruit salad: Dish up a classic with cubed cantaloupe, along with chunks of watermelon, honeydew melon, and strawberries. Cartlidge suggests mixing in freshly chopped mint as well.
  • Prosciutto-wrapped melon bites: Cartlidge suggests wrapping cubes of cantaloupe in prosciutto, then drizzle each piece with balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze for a refreshing appetizer.
  • Cantaloupe salsa: Mix 2 cups of diced cantaloupe with ½ cup of diced red onion, ½ cup of corn, the juice of half of a lime, and finely minced cilantro. Season the salsa with salt, to taste. Serve it up with your favorite tortilla chips on a hot summer day.
  • Burrata salad: Cartlidge suggests serving cantaloupe with burrata cheese for a delicious dish. Mix tomato wedges, cut cantaloupe, burrata cheese, salt and pepper, and minced fresh basil. Drizzle the salad with balsamic vinegar.

Insider's takeaway

Cantaloupe is a juicy, tasty melon that has a variety of uses. Its versatility allows for it to be cut into wedges or slices as an easy snack, or cut into chunks or cubes for other applications such as using it in a salad or wrapping it in prosciutto for a great appetizer. It's important to choose a fresh, ripe cantaloupe and to cut the fruit at peak ripeness for best flavor and texture.

