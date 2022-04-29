ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Legislative Report with State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville

 2 days ago

(Jefferson City) Luke Turnbough caught up with...

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body discovered in Newton County well, and Missouri approves a $46-Billion budget

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities find a body after a tip leads them to a well in Newton County, Missouri. The property is at 20364 Crane Drive, an area southeast of Seneca. Officials began digging there on Tuesday. Sheriff Jennings would not speculate the body’s identity, but believes it is a male and victim of a recent crime. When asked about suspects, Sheriff Jennings said he didn’t want to name anyone to protect the investigation, but did say officials are well aware of the people living on this property.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) After an emotional back and forth that took place on the Senate floor, the Senate passed the bill that will allow SNAP to be used at restaurants on Thursday. The bill proposed by Senator Angela Mosley (D - St. Louis) passed the Senate with an 18-15 vote. SNAP, the Supplement Nutrition The post Senate approves SNAP benefits to be used at restaurants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Kait 8

Missouri Senate backs food stamp use at restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A divided Missouri Senate has narrowly voted to allow some food stamp recipients to use their benefits at restaurants. The Senate voted 18-15 Thursday for legislation extending the restaurant option to an estimated 182,000 households with elderly, disabled, and homeless residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas lawmakers approve bill legalizing betting on sports

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas legislators gave final approval Friday morning to a bill that legalizes betting on sporting events. The Kansas Senate voted 21-13 to give the bill approval. Governor Laura Kelly is expected to sign it. "It does end up benefiting a lot of local Kansas businesses because...
KANSAS STATE
Laclede Record

Lebanon gets road victory at Jefferson City

The Lebanon baseball team got a 6-2 win on the road at Jefferson City on Tuesday afternoon behind a complete-game performance from junior Keaton Mizer. Mizer went all seven innings, threw 103 pitches, gave up just four hits, and struck out five batters. “Keaton settled in nicely,” head coach Dustin Young said about his performance. “He was around the zone early, but he settled in during innings 3-7. He is an off-speed guy who throws hitters off. He missed barrels most of the day, but when they had loud contact, it was stuff we could handle.” Lebanon (7-10 overall) got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single from senior Justin Dameron, a sacrifice fly from senior Ian Carr, and scored on a Jays’ error to plate three runs. Jefferson City (6-18 overall) battled back in the second inning on an RBI double to get two runs back, but Mizer settled in nicely and didn’t give up another run. In the fifth inning, senior Brendan Black roped an RBI double into the gap to take a 5-2 lead, and Carr drove in another runner in the seventh inning to cap the scoring at 6-2. The ‘Jackets produced eight hits throughout the game and left six runners on base. “Our at-bats were good, and we had a lot of barrels on baseballs,” said Young. “It might not show up in the box score, but we have a lot of guys who are having good at-bats, and it was one of the better all-around games we have played this year, in my opinion. “We went to the football field and took a lot of ground balls on the turf and fly balls. We hit the cages hard and got back to fundamentals. The sky isn’t falling by any means. We are 7-10, but the sky isn’t falling. We are a dangerous team when we have pitching and defense mixed in with our offense.” Lebanon was scheduled to host Bolivar on Thursday afternoon and will play at home against Capital City at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Oley Scott Field.
LEBANON, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri should end the death penalty and spare Carman Deck | Opinion

The “machinery of death” is back to work in Missouri as the Missouri Supreme Court has issued an execution date of May 3 for Carman Deck.  James and Zelma Long were fatally shot during a robbery in their home in Desoto in 1997. Deck and his sister went to the Long home with the intent […] The post Missouri should end the death penalty and spare Carman Deck | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

8 rescued, 1 arrested in St. Charles human trafficking investigation

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Eight human trafficking victims were rescued and one arrest was made in an operation Thursday night in St. Charles. According to a press release from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the rescue was a result of "Operation Enduring Shield," a joint operation between the office, St. Charles police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

