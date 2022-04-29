ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ sequel will reportedly release in 2023

By Francis Kenna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe previously announced sequel to 2019’s hit action-adventure title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will reportedly be launching in 2023. This news comes from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb, who made the claim during his April 28 episode of the Giant Bomb show ‘Grubsnaxx’ (transcribed by VGC)....

