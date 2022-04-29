ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicola Sturgeon: How can small countries have a global impact?

By Katie Monteleone
Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode What Leadership Looks Like. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon shares ideas on leading Scotland, from her approach to climate change and wellness, to the challenges she's faced as a female leader. About Nicola...

The Independent

Keir Starmer condemns Scottish and UK Governments over ‘pittance’ of help

Families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis are being offered a “mere pittance” of help from Governments in Holyrood and Westminster, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said.He hit out at both the UK Conservative Government and Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Government in Edinburgh, insisting there was “so much” more that they could be doing to help hard-pressed households.Boris Johnson’s Government is dominated by “instability, uncertainty and chaos,” Sir Keir said.Meanwhile, he complained that the Scottish Government had “no plan that goes beyond another referendum”.Millions of families are finding life more difficult than ever. There’s so much that both the UK Government and the...
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Nicola Sturgeon
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
The Guardian

Life in Scotland is getting worse, say young LGBT+ people

Life for LGBT+ young people in Scotland is “worse now than it has been for a long time”, according to a report that highlights growing concerns about homophobia in public spaces, bullying in schools and transphobic media coverage. The five-yearly report from the campaigning and advocacy group LGBT...
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
Scotland
BBC

Ukrainian family face homelessness as they wait for UK visas

The home secretary has been urged to intervene in the case of a Ukrainian family of seven who cannot come to Wales because only five of their visas have been approved. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The...
BBC

MP Liam Byrne probe 'mistakenly' offered witnesses anonymity

Witnesses in an inquiry into bullying by Labour MP Liam Byrne were mistakenly offered anonymity, investigators said. One former staffer who gave evidence to the inquiry said the process left people making complaints exposed. The ex-Cabinet minister and MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill was found to have ostracised a former...
BBC

Care home Covid ruling could prompt Scottish legal cases

Families who lost loved ones to Covid-19 in Scottish care homes are considering legal action following a ruling in England. UK government policies on discharging untested patients from hospital at the start of the Covid pandemic were ruled unlawful at the High Court in London. The case applied to England...
BBC

Covid-19: NI care home relatives call for answers on Covid tests

Families of Northern Ireland care home residents want to know why hospital patients were admitted to homes without being tested for Covid-19. It happened during the early weeks of the pandemic when guidance stated there was "no expectation" hospital patients would be tested before going to a home. That guidance...
BBC

Glasgow City Council criticised over refugee family's home plan

A judge has criticised a council for saying it would ignore a ruling to find larger accommodation for a refugee family with an autistic son. The case at the Court of Session was brought by a woman, known as X, who was granted refugee status in 2020. Glasgow City Council...
Motor1.com

Full-Size Autonomous Bus Now On The Road In Scotland For Testing

CAVForth, an autonomous vehicle project funded by the UK government, started on-road testing its new autonomous buses today. Fully autonomous vehicles are years away, but projects like this are laying the groundwork for future services and passenger vehicles to operate without a driver safely. The test will run for two...
BBC

The all-male council trying to get women elected

"We were very conscious of the fact women hadn't been elected." Norman Macdonald, the retiring convener of the Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, is talking about a photograph hanging on the wall of the council's offices. The picture, taken after the 2017 election, shows the new cohort...
