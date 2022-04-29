Nicola Sturgeon: How can small countries have a global impact?

Families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis are being offered a “mere pittance” of help from Governments in Holyrood and Westminster, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said.He hit out at both the UK Conservative Government and Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Government in Edinburgh, insisting there was “so much” more that they could be doing to help hard-pressed households.Boris Johnson’s Government is dominated by “instability, uncertainty and chaos,” Sir Keir said.Meanwhile, he complained that the Scottish Government had “no plan that goes beyond another referendum”.Millions of families are finding life more difficult than ever. There’s so much that both the UK Government and the...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO