Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra to present free show on Sunday with the Hummel Trio

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra will present The Hummel Trio with Libor Ondras and Paul Sonner at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the First Presbyterian Church of Harbor Springs. The free public recital is part of orchestra’s Sunday Series, which features small orchestra ensembles performing free concerts in churches around Northern Michigan.

The trio includes Ondras on viola; Emily Grabinski-Conklin on piano and Andrew Laven on the cello. The ensemble will be joined by Sonner — the orchestra's concertmaster and violinist.

The program will include works by Johann Nepomuk Hummel, Joseph Haydn, Johan Halvorsen, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The Hummel Trio is an ensemble-in-residence at Grand Rapids Community College department of music. An initiative Ondras, the ensemble started its artistic activities in 2020 when Grabinski and Laven joined the faculty at the college. The trio’s name and research focus centers on the chamber music output of Johann Nepomuk Hummel, a prodigious student of Mozart, Haydn, Salieri, and Beethoven. The ensemble performs concerts throughout West Michigan, provides workshops for college students and collaborates with high school programs through chamber music initiatives.

Ondras is the music director and conductor of the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra and Kent Philharmonic Orchestra, string faculty and artist-in-residence at the Bay View Music Festival, and director of orchestras and professor at the Grand Rapids Community College. He is a viola recitalist and has performed and conducted with major orchestras throughout the United States and Europe.

In addition to his position as concertmaster of the orchestra, Sonner is also concertmaster of the Traverse Symphony Orchestra, instructor of violin at the Interlochen Arts Academy and a featured soloist at music festivals and orchestras throughout North America.

The First Presbyterian Church is located at 7940 Cemetery Road in Harbor Springs. For more information about the performance and about the non-profit Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra, visit www.glcorchestra.org or call (231) 487-0010.