ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WooSox Highlight Deaf, Hard-Of-Hearing Awareness With Special Uniforms

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsXgq_0fO34MHv00

WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester Red Sox are highlighting deaf and hard-of-hearing awareness at their game on Friday.

They will wear special blue and yellow uniforms that feature Woosox spelled out in American Sign Language.

There will also be ASL live interpreters on the outfield video boards during pre-game ceremonies and in between innings.

There will also be special t-shirts available in the team shop and there will be fireworks after the game.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Art Contest Allows Kids To Teach Adults About Climate Change

BOSTON (CBS) — A local contest is giving kids a voice about extreme weather and climate change. Between the colors and paper on the table, each image submitted to the Project Cool Science has a message. “Cool Science is youth educating adults about extreme weather and climate change through blending of art and science,” said Dr. Robert Chen, a co-principal investigator for Cool Science and Interim Dean School for the Environment at UMass Boston. Cool Science is an art contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade about the weather, energy, and climate change. It’s a collaboration between UMass Boston, UMass Lowell, Mass...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

First ‘How To Boston While Black Summit’ Is Underway

BOSTON (CBS) – The first ever How to Boston While Black Summit is now underway. The city’s Black leaders are coming together to network with members of the community and share their experience and goals for the future. “We have three days of convening with our community, other Black folks in Boston as well as allies to figure out how we create the city that we want to live in,” said Boston While Black founder Sheena Collier. “Our hope is that we can create this community where we can continue to attract and retain Black people so that we are included in this Boston that is changing.” There are a series of workshops talking about everything from navigating the professional landscape in the city to highlighting Black tech and social experiences.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston To Step Up Youth Services To Address Attacks By Group Of Kids

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vows to step up youth services to get to the root of what’s prompting a group of kids to violently attack people in different neighborhoods around Boston recently. “These are children who need support and services and they’re connected to adults who also need to have some accountability,” Wu said Friday. The latest incident was at attack on the Boston Common Wednesday at around 6:30 pm right outside the Earl of Sandwich shop. Police say the suspects were five kids between 11 and 14-years-old. “Definitely get them prosecuted,” said General Manager of the Earl...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Banned Book Fair At UMass Boston Celebrates Diversity

BOSTON (CBS) – Books for students to hold and read, something that may not be that easy, depending on where you live. “We went through sheets and sheets of paper that school counties were putting out saying these are the ones that were banned. We selected the ones that we thought were really good or had already read,” said Honors Ambassador Sami Sanghvi. The Banned Book Fair at UMass Boston highlights literature excluded from school libraries across the country. “UMass Boston is one of the most diverse universities in the whole country, and a lot of these books are banned for reasons...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Worcester, MA
Sports
City
Worcester, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy