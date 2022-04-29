WooSox Highlight Deaf, Hard-Of-Hearing Awareness With Special Uniforms

WORCESTER (CBS) — The Worcester Red Sox are highlighting deaf and hard-of-hearing awareness at their game on Friday.

They will wear special blue and yellow uniforms that feature Woosox spelled out in American Sign Language.

There will also be ASL live interpreters on the outfield video boards during pre-game ceremonies and in between innings.

There will also be special t-shirts available in the team shop and there will be fireworks after the game.