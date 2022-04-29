Deputies search for missing Grand County man

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says Jamey Holyoak has been missing for the past few weeks. Authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check on Holyoak at the time.

Deputies say Holyoak is known to frequent the areas of Moab, Lasal and Naturita and says the man is typically seen riding a bicycle.

(Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities do not have a current description of his clothing and do not believe the missing man owns a vehicle.

If you have seen this Holyoak or know of his whereabouts, please contact the authorities at (435) 259-8115.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.