Deputies search for missing Grand County man
GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says Jamey Holyoak has been missing for the past few weeks. Authorities were asked to conduct a welfare check on Holyoak at the time.
Deputies say Holyoak is known to frequent the areas of Moab, Lasal and Naturita and says the man is typically seen riding a bicycle.
Authorities do not have a current description of his clothing and do not believe the missing man owns a vehicle.
If you have seen this Holyoak or know of his whereabouts, please contact the authorities at (435) 259-8115.
