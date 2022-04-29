ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Police: Robbery at Wide River Winery leaves employee injured

WQAD
 2 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two suspects were taken into police custody after attempting a robbery Thursday, April 28 at Wide River Winery and physically assaulting an employee there, according to the Davenport Police Department. Christopher Mitchell, 35, and Emilee Haberling, 20, both of Davenport entered the business on Mount...

