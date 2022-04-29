ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Prep highlights: Hartland shuts out Novi in girls soccer for fifth straight time

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boDep_0fO32t2y00

Natalie Miskerik scored Hartland’s first two goals in a 3-0 soccer victory Thursday at Novi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218Did_0fO32t2y00

Miskerik opened the scoring off a pass from Amanda Roach 12 minutes into the game. She made it 2-0 by converting a feed from Ellington Holihan with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Katie Swirczek added the final goal two minutes later.

“In the second half, Novi was putting a lot of pressure on us, winning a lot of balls,” Hartland coach Andrew Kartsounes said. “We weren’t connecting as well, but we held in and toward the end of the half we started to get some opportunities.”

Morgan Seog made three saves in the first half and Leila Al-Qallaf made two in the second half to combine for Hartland’s fourth straight shutout. The Eagles have shut out Novi, a traditional state power, five straight times.

Hartland is 6-1 overall and in the KLAA West.

Pinckney 8, Adrian 0

Zoe Moretti had two goals and one assist to lead Pinckney (5-3-2), which has posted four straight shutouts.

Claire Denton, Alex Hanselman, Kailey Lambert, Natalie Graves, Zaryah Griffin and Natalie Hackett scored the other goals.

In other games, Brighton lost 2-1 to Salem and Howell lost 5-0 to Northville.

Baseball

New Lothrop 4, Fowlerville 0

New Lothrop 8, Fowlerville 1

Fowlerville starter Jacob Loveland struck out 10 and allowed one run in four innings in the first game. Lucas Anderson had two of the Gladiators’ three hits.

Dalton Daniel had two of Fowlerville’s three hits in the second game.

Inter-City Baptist 5, Charyl Stockwell 4

Stockwell junior Aidan Liedeke struck out 13 batters and allowed four hits in six innings before hitting his pitch limit. He has 54 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist rallied to win in the seventh inning, tying the game on a double by Ean Sexton and winning when Phinley Jeffrey scored on a wild pitch.

Nolan Petroski was 2-for-3 for the Sentinels (7-3).

Tennis

Brighton 6, Howell 4

Singles: Estie Sura (H) Grace O'Malley 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Kirchmeier (B) Krysten Nolen 7-6, 2-6, 11-9; Kamila Bezdekova (H) Cloe De Fays 6-2, 6-3; Kelly Melby (H) Elena Zarlenga 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Claudia Bevilacqua-Sierra Tadros (B) Leah Steele-Kaitlyn Chapman 6-1, 6-1; Sara Auty-Kaela Hoatlin (B) Gabby Lovich-Kylee Brown-McCutchen 6-4, 6-1; Aidan Hempel-Emily House (B) Brooke Rienas-Kareena Shinn 6-1, 6-3; Simona Navarikova-Vivien Klimas (H) Anne Sukosky-Maddie Dittmer 6-3, 6-4; Fiona Hagan-Kirsten Konye (B) Rhyan Stearn-Raskin-Elisa Pecoraro 6-1, 6-2; Samantha Mullett-Abigail Drabing (B) Brooke Strand-Maddy McDonnell 6-1, 6-0.

Williamston 8, Fowlerville 0

Singles: Jazmyn Pon (W) d. Maggie Motz 6-0, 6-1; AnnaSophia Stone (W) d. Leyna Baumgartner 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Harkema (W) d. Levee Clark 6-1, 6-1; Carly Clos (W) d. Annika Scott 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Kennedy Carson-Lauren Kersten (W) d. Emily Homrock-Emma Browne 6-2, 6-1; Maggie Sinke-Lili McGuire (W) d. Holly Birmingham-Ella Murowski 6-0, 6-3; Abigail Eyke-Annelise Jeitschko (W) d. Katarina Lutz-Kayla Render 6-0, 6-2; Ava Jesse-Emma Kulesza (W) d. Lucy Thomas-Ivy Case 6-4, 6-3.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Prep highlights: Hartland shuts out Novi in girls soccer for fifth straight time

Comments / 0

Related
MISportsNow

2022 BCAM’S BEST Girls Basketball Teams

The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan has announced its 2022 BCAM’s BEST girls basketball all-state teams. Honorable Mention: Alina Anderson, Sr, Rockford; Braxcynn Baker, So, Lowell; Madison Bettys, Jr, Utica Ford II; Colleena Bryant, Fr, Wayne Memorial; Malyah Bynum, Jr, Trenton; Sophie Canen, Sr, Saline; Sophie Daugard, Jr, Howell; Olivia Dirkse, Sr, Davison; Adelaide Douglass, Sr, Mattawan; Sophie Dugas, Sr, Farmington Hills Mercy; Sarah Ebel, Sr, Brighton; McKenna Ferguson, Jr, Byron Center; Mackenzie Ford, Sr, Richland Gull Lake; Julia Gilbert, Sr, Port Huron; Sophia Gray, Sr, Temperance Bedford; Hillary Griffin, Sr, Parma Western; Claire Groenewoud, Sr, Holt; Izzy Hadley, Sr, Clarkston; Mayla Ham, Jr, Wayne Memorial; Sydney Hendrix, Jr, West Bloomfield; Ashley Hill, Sr, Dearborn Divine Child; Reece Hitt, Sr, Parma Western; Myonna Hooper, Sr, West Bloomfield; Addison Hutson, Sr, Battle Creek Lakeview; Cailynn Junk, Sr, St. Joseph; Leah Lappin, Sr, Hartland; Sydney LaPrairie, Sr, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek; Anna Lassan, So, South Lyon East; Sela Lefler, Jr, North Farmington; Megan Leslie, Jr, Greenville; Molly Libby, Sr, White Lake Lakeland; Terin Maynard, Jr, Jenison; Maria Millado, Sr, Marquette; Ella Miller, Sr, East Lansing; Madison Morson, So, Salem; Avery Parker, So, Gaylord; Batoul Reda, Sr, Dearborn Fordson; Abby Rey, Sr, Midland Dow; Kamryn Richards, Sr, Grosse Pointe South; Krista Ridgeway, Sr, St. Clair Shores Lakeview; Christian Sanders, So, Det Renaissance; Emma Shimizu, Sr, Gibraltar Carlson; McKenzie Swanson, So, Bloomfield Hills Marian; Hannah Toutant, Sr, Macomb Dakota; Ashley Weller, So, Jackson Northwest; Jordan Wesaw, Jr, Portage Northern; Maya White, Jr, Farmington Hills Mercy; Avery Zeinstra, Sr, Byron Center.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Lands Basketball Player in Portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has landed guard Jaelin Llewellyn from the transfer portal. Llewellyn started the past three seasons at Princeton. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
Novi, MI
Education
City
Fowlerville, MI
City
Williamston, MI
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Hartland Township, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Brighton, MI
City
Northville, MI
Hartland Township, MI
Sports
City
Pinckney, MI
MLive.com

East Kentwood girls win Charlie Janke Invitational

JACKSON – With 112 points, East Kentwood’s girls track team easily won the Charlie Janke Invitational on Friday at Jackson. Zeeland East was second with 91.5. Saline was third with 65. East Kentwood got a win in the long jump from Anastatia Beach, going 17′5. In pole vault,...
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Eagles#Klaa#Fowlerville 0#Gladiators
WLUC

NMU Lacrosse crushed by experienced Grand Valley

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team faced the #7 Grand Valley State Lakers in the GLIAC Semifinals on Friday (April 29), as the Lakers cruised to a 23-2 victory over the Wildcats.The Wildcats most impressive season in program history concludes with a 9-8 overall record. How...
ALLENDALE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Undefeated start reaches a perfect 10

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for April 29, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BASEBALL: PITCHING PROPELS ALL SAINTS TO SWEEP. They’re throwing strikes and...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Daily Telegram

Sand Creek track and field hosts Hinsdale Invite

SAND CREEK — Sand Creek track and field hosted the annual Hinsdale Invitational Friday where the Napoleon boys and girls each took first overall. On the girls side, Napoleon posted a score of 110 while Morenci took second at 84.5, Clinton finished third at 73, Sand Creek finished sixth at 41, Britton Deerfield...
SAND CREEK, MI
WLNS

Pewamo-Westphalia welcomes back CCRESA for ‘Big Game’

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time since 2019, Pewamo-Westphalia’s boys and girls basketball teams combined to take on student-athletes from Clinton County Regional Educational Service Agency. CCRESA provides education for those with special needs and has the vision to provide exceptional educational and support services for all learners. The game was first put […]
WESTPHALIA, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

707
Followers
415
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy