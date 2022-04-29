Prep highlights: Hartland shuts out Novi in girls soccer for fifth straight time

Natalie Miskerik scored Hartland’s first two goals in a 3-0 soccer victory Thursday at Novi.

Miskerik opened the scoring off a pass from Amanda Roach 12 minutes into the game. She made it 2-0 by converting a feed from Ellington Holihan with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Katie Swirczek added the final goal two minutes later.

“In the second half, Novi was putting a lot of pressure on us, winning a lot of balls,” Hartland coach Andrew Kartsounes said. “We weren’t connecting as well, but we held in and toward the end of the half we started to get some opportunities.”

Morgan Seog made three saves in the first half and Leila Al-Qallaf made two in the second half to combine for Hartland’s fourth straight shutout. The Eagles have shut out Novi, a traditional state power, five straight times.

Hartland is 6-1 overall and in the KLAA West.

Pinckney 8, Adrian 0

Zoe Moretti had two goals and one assist to lead Pinckney (5-3-2), which has posted four straight shutouts.

Claire Denton, Alex Hanselman, Kailey Lambert, Natalie Graves, Zaryah Griffin and Natalie Hackett scored the other goals.

In other games, Brighton lost 2-1 to Salem and Howell lost 5-0 to Northville.

Baseball

New Lothrop 4, Fowlerville 0

New Lothrop 8, Fowlerville 1

Fowlerville starter Jacob Loveland struck out 10 and allowed one run in four innings in the first game. Lucas Anderson had two of the Gladiators’ three hits.

Dalton Daniel had two of Fowlerville’s three hits in the second game.

Inter-City Baptist 5, Charyl Stockwell 4

Stockwell junior Aidan Liedeke struck out 13 batters and allowed four hits in six innings before hitting his pitch limit. He has 54 strikeouts in 24 innings.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist rallied to win in the seventh inning, tying the game on a double by Ean Sexton and winning when Phinley Jeffrey scored on a wild pitch.

Nolan Petroski was 2-for-3 for the Sentinels (7-3).

Tennis

Brighton 6, Howell 4

Singles: Estie Sura (H) Grace O'Malley 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Kirchmeier (B) Krysten Nolen 7-6, 2-6, 11-9; Kamila Bezdekova (H) Cloe De Fays 6-2, 6-3; Kelly Melby (H) Elena Zarlenga 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles: Claudia Bevilacqua-Sierra Tadros (B) Leah Steele-Kaitlyn Chapman 6-1, 6-1; Sara Auty-Kaela Hoatlin (B) Gabby Lovich-Kylee Brown-McCutchen 6-4, 6-1; Aidan Hempel-Emily House (B) Brooke Rienas-Kareena Shinn 6-1, 6-3; Simona Navarikova-Vivien Klimas (H) Anne Sukosky-Maddie Dittmer 6-3, 6-4; Fiona Hagan-Kirsten Konye (B) Rhyan Stearn-Raskin-Elisa Pecoraro 6-1, 6-2; Samantha Mullett-Abigail Drabing (B) Brooke Strand-Maddy McDonnell 6-1, 6-0.

Williamston 8, Fowlerville 0

Singles: Jazmyn Pon (W) d. Maggie Motz 6-0, 6-1; AnnaSophia Stone (W) d. Leyna Baumgartner 6-0, 6-0; Morgan Harkema (W) d. Levee Clark 6-1, 6-1; Carly Clos (W) d. Annika Scott 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Kennedy Carson-Lauren Kersten (W) d. Emily Homrock-Emma Browne 6-2, 6-1; Maggie Sinke-Lili McGuire (W) d. Holly Birmingham-Ella Murowski 6-0, 6-3; Abigail Eyke-Annelise Jeitschko (W) d. Katarina Lutz-Kayla Render 6-0, 6-2; Ava Jesse-Emma Kulesza (W) d. Lucy Thomas-Ivy Case 6-4, 6-3.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Prep highlights: Hartland shuts out Novi in girls soccer for fifth straight time