Heads up: Roth bridge lanes to close for roadwork May 2-5

Night drivers using the Roth Bridge over the C&D Canal should be aware that roadwork is going to cause the lanes to be switched from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 5.

The Army Corps of Engineers project on the Route 1 bridge will see the contractor close two northbound lanes overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, so move barriers and install a new traffic pattern in that direction.

On Wednesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 5, the same thing will happen in the southbound lanes.

Once the traffic pattern is switched, the travel lanes will be shifted around the work area.

Motorists should expect minor delays and use caution in the area.

For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC 1380 AM.