ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Heads up: Roth bridge lanes to close for roadwork May 2-5

By Betsy Price
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUtlv_0fO32dAa00

Lanes will be closed on the Roth Bridge at night Monday through Thursday of next week. Photo by Christopher Owens/DelDOT

Night drivers using the Roth Bridge over the C&D Canal should be aware that roadwork is going to cause the lanes to be switched from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, May 3, through Thursday, May 5.

The Army Corps of Engineers project on the Route 1 bridge will see the contractor close two northbound lanes overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, so move barriers and install a new traffic pattern in that direction.

On Wednesday, May 4, and Thursday, May 5, the same thing will happen in the southbound lanes.

Once the traffic pattern is switched, the travel lanes will be shifted around the work area.

Motorists should expect minor delays and use caution in the area.

For 24/7 traffic information, tune to WTMC 1380 AM.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Restore the Corridor speeders will get tickets starting Monday

Interstate 95   Since January, drivers entering the Restore the Corridor construction zone in Wilmington have been warned the speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph and is checked by cameras. Starting Monday, April 18, tickets will start being issued using those cameras, the Delaware Department of Transportation announce Friday. First-time offenders will get a warning. All subsequent violations ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Road worker hit by driver urges patience in construction zones

DelDOT area engineer Sarah Powell,  her infant daughter Eva and husband Tyler with DelDOT secretary Nicole Majeski at a work zone safety event.   Abi Torres remembers looking directly at the driver of the car bearing down on him as Torres was picking up trash in the median of Dover roadway. The driver, who was holding a phone, looked shocked. ... Read More
DOVER, DE
WJTV 12

Madison County neighborhood to get speed humps

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County neighborhood is set to receive speed humps after a neighbor started a petition for the traffic calming measures. The Northside Sun reported County Engineer Tim Bryan is working on having the safety humps installed in the Twin Harbor neighborhood. Neighbor Daniel Prince said he witnessed drivers speeding […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
BBC

A19 Tees Viaduct to close over Bank Holiday for repairs

The southbound slip road on the A19 Tees Viaduct is to close over the Bank Holiday weekend to replace the bridge joints. The Tees Flyover will be closed on the viaduct between 21:00 GMT on Friday until 06:00 GMT on Monday. National Highways said the southbound closure and diversion routes...
TRAFFIC
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
479
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy