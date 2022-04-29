ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas driver stopped for fake license plate with Cracker Jack stickers

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCBtO_0fO32Yhp00

April 29 (UPI) -- The Clark County School District Police Department of Las Vegas stopped a driver with a fake license plate that authorities say had Cracker Jack stickers on it.

Police referred to the female driver on Facebook as Fictitious Phyllis and uploaded photos of the license plate. The driver was also quoted.

"My vehicle is registered to a trust. If you cite me for such, you will be entering into a contract with the trust," the driver said.

"Upon our short and sweet investigation, Phyllis was issued some citations and apparently we entered ourselves into a contract with a trust," police continued.

The license plate had stickers on it that said "DOT" and "2022." Valid registrations would have included a sticker with a month and year of renewal.

Recently, police in San Francisco found themselves in an unusual traffic stop when they pulled over a car that turned out to be a self-driving vehicle.

