Peapack-Gladstone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Friday reported net income of $13.4 million in its first quarter.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $54.3 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

