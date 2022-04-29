Southern Columbia At Bloomsburg Track And Field Meet

DUNMORE, Pa. — There was a healthy debate this year in the sports department on who to give our Super 16 Trophy to in girls basketball. Dunmore, Jim Thorpe, Southern Columbia, and Northumberland Christian all had compelling arguments, but in the end, only one team could finish number one.
On Saturday at sunny Seth Grove Stadium, the Shippensburg University women’s outdoor track & field team won both relays in convincing fashion as part of five event victories to highlight a strong day at home at the 17th Annual Paul Kaiser Classic. What Happened. The 4×100-meter relay team of...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Tunkhannock won two games Saturday at its Strikeout Cancer event, defeating Elk Lake 9-1 and District 11 Class 6A power Parkland 4-3. Ella McNeff had a walk-off single against Parkland and finished with two RBI. Paige Marabell and Gabby Wood hit...
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Lake-Lehman used a four-run sixth inning to pull away for a 10-4 victory over Nanticoke Area in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Friday. Krista Scoblick was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Lehman. Ava Hudak also had two RBI. Kirsten...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Schuylkill Haven's softball field, baseball field and football stadium were recently updated, but the Hurricanes aren't done with the upgrades. They have a brand new performance training center under construction. They're hoping to open it this fall. Schuylkill Haven Baseball Coach Scott Buffington is in his 45th season, and he says he's never seen anything quite like this.
Despite graduating a big chunk of its starting lineup that finished second in the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A boys tennis tournament, Franklin Regional is looking to make another run at the title. The Panthers entered the team tournament, which began May 3 seeded No. 1. Franklin Regional was scheduled to...
Delaware Valley softball junior catcher Skylee Ohler was feeling nervous heading to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinal against North Warren on Saturday. Ohler was 0-for-3 on the day and the game was resting on her shoulders as she strolled to the plate.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What a week on our Talkback 16 lines! We've had calls about everything, from legal pot to nuisance birds. We're covering it all in this week's Talkback Feedback, where the complaint desk is always open for business. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out...
North Allegheny’s quest for a Section 1-6A baseball title stayed intact last week after the Tigers shut out Butler, 4-0, on April 26. Senior Connor Smith allowed three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts over six innings en route to the victory. David Posey struck out the final three batters to seal the win.
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Graedon Finarelli homered twice and finished with five RBI as Lake-Lehman defeated West Scranton 16-8 Saturday in a non-conference baseball game. Chris Sholtis had a double and three RBI. Nick Finarelli had two doubles and two RBI. Corey Bean was 4-for-5...
Several Norwin wrestlers took part in the Ultimate Club Duals freestyle tournaments April 24 in State College. The Knights claimed their first trophy in freestyle competition, taking third place with a 6-2 record. Home sweet home?. The Norwin softball team thought it finally was going to play on its home...
The Berks County Football Coaches Association will induct Jasen Esposito, Bruce Harbach, Bill Hess, Jack Prutzman and Al Wolski into its Hall of Fame as its Class of 2022 at its annual banquet Saturday, June 4, at Green Valley Country Club, it was announced Sunday. In addition, the seven-member Class...
With the PIAA track and field championships a month away, high school athletes begin to prepare for the stretch run and focus on their events. The 99th Annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship, 42nd for the girls, is the start of that run, and many shined Saturday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Comments / 0