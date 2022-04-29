ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) _ Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $23.3 million in its first quarter.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.60 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $79.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $76.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

