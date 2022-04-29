ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

SUNY student’s death no longer considered suspicious

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEONTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Oneonta police chief has told NEWS10 that the death of a SUNY Oneonta student is no longer considered suspicious. Tyler Lopresti-Castro died from extended exposure to extreme cold in January. Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said a review of the sophomore’s social media...

