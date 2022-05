GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In a world where our kids are bombarded by negative messages that focus on all the things they need to change about themselves, Maranda’s Beautiful U is a youth empowerment event for 7th and 8th grade students which focuses on beauty, kindness, respect, positivity and compassion. The virtual interactive presentation will teach students about the skills and confidence they need to be successful in school and life. This event focuses on a conversation with middle schoolers about body image, self-love, taking care of ourselves and each other. This year 500 students came together virtually to celebrate and now we are sharing that message with you and your family.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO