Central Jersey Man Convicted Of Attempted Murder: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been convicted of attempted murder, authorities said.

Elijah Ford of Carteret was convicted on Thursday, April 28 after a five-day trial, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Carteret Police Chief Dennis McFadden.

On Dec. 24, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Carteret police responded to the exterior of a residence at the Hermann Gardens public housing complex in Carteret for shots fired.

Police found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. A subsequent investigation conducted by Detective Anthony Ramos of the Carteret Police Department, and Detective Margaret Kolta, Detective Daniel Lojek, and Sergeant Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, resulted in Ford,being charged with the shooting, the prosecutor said.

Ford was subsequently indicted for first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6.

