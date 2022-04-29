ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘They deserve a stage’: Conjunto music festival returns to Austin this weekend

By Candy Rodriguez
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJE1t_0fO307H700

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Conjunto music is alive in Austin this weekend, with the Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival making a return in Austin.

The genre originated with Tejanos in Texas during the 18th and 19th centuries, and it’s still very popular among Mexican-Americans in the state.

One local nonprofit hopes the festival this weekend will promote and preserve the historic melody.

Eeyore’s Birthday Party returns for 1st time in 3 years — what to know

Conjunto music runs in Susan Torres’ blood.

“I come from a lineage of musicians. My mom and dad both played Conjunto music,” Torres said.

Born into a musical family, Torres was destined to pick up the accordion.

“I figured ‘hey, I can type,’ because I was taking typing in high school. ‘I can type with a bunch of buttons, why can’t I just hit a bunch of buttons on the box?'” she said.

But for Frank Cruz, his musical journey was a little different.

“I started playing — I must have been like about maybe 30 to 35 years old,” Cruz said.

Today, these musicians are united by the sounds of the button accordion and bajo sexto — the instruments needed to play Conjunto. It’s a music genre primarily popular in south Texas and northern Mexico.

“I would describe it as the saddest music, being danced so cheerfully,” explained Frank Cuellar with Rancho Alegre .

Why Willie Nelson celebrates his birthday twice

He said it’s the feeling the tunes bring that makes him want to ensure this beat isn’t forgotten and passed on to newer generations.

“These musicians, they are as talented as we’ve seen. They’re as talented as anyone else, and they deserve a stage. They deserve to be heard,” said Cuellar.

This is the first Rancho Alegre Conjunto Music Festival in Austin after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts Friday night at 7 p.m. at Central Machine Works in east Austin. The festival runs through Sunday; there’s a full schedule online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Nelson
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Genre#Conjunto#South Texas#Accordion#Tejanos#Mexican Americans#Birthday Party
CultureMap Austin

This Austin suburb is Texas' No. 1 small city to start a business

When it comes to launching a business in Central Texas, Austin understandably draws the bulk of the attention. But entrepreneurs shouldn’t overlook one Austin suburb. Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Georgetown as the best small city in Texas for starting a business. The website classifies a small city as one with a population of 25,000 to 100,000.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

KXAN

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy