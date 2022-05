Asbury Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Asbury Park Police Department

There was a shooting overnight in Asbury Park, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred at about 10 o.m. Thursday, April 28 on the 600 block of Pine Street, initial reports said.

Police found a victim suffering from bullet wounds.

A suspect fled on foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

