Oklahoma City, OK

Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t get enough of the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, you will not want to miss Blue Bell’s latest creation.

Blue Bell is releasing the Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload ice cream.

Officials say it is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to
their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe
Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream
blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough
pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly
mixed together in one carton!”

Organizers say it will only be available for a limited time.

