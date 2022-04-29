Blue Bell releases new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you can’t get enough of the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, you will not want to miss Blue Bell’s latest creation.

Blue Bell is releasing the Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload ice cream.

Officials say it is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to

their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe

Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream

blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough

pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly

mixed together in one carton!”

Organizers say it will only be available for a limited time.

