Cadillac Man Arrested for Catalytic Converter Theft

A Cadillac man has been arrested and charged with stealing a catalytic converter.

Michigan State Police at the Houghton Lake Post were called to investigate the theft from a car back in November in Lake Township.

Using nearby surveillance footage, police were able to identify Todd Baxter of Cadillac as the suspect.

It turned out that Baxter was already under investigation for catalytic converter thefts.

He is now in the Wexford county jail.

His next scheduled court appearance is May 5.