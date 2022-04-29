Hollywood Brown Asked Ravens To Trade Him After 2021 Season

The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on draft night in a move that was widely unexpected. Brown and pick No. 100 went to Arizona in exchange for No. 23, which Baltimore then flipped for No. 25 and No. 130. Many were confused about why...
The Baltimore Ravens sent shockwaves throughout the entire NFL during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft when they traded wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 overall pick for the No. 23 overall pick. It marks the end of the wideout’s time in Baltimore, which spanned three professional seasons.
Seth Galina talks about reaction to the first round of the NFL Draft, the biggest storylines including Kenny Pickett selected by the Steelers and the Ravens’ trade of Marquise Brown, Baker Mayfield’s trade timeline and where Malik Willis will land.
The Baltimore Ravens made one of the best selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by being able to pick up Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick. It was widely thought that Hamilton would go far before Baltimore was on the clock, but Ravens general manager let the board fall to him and still picked up a phenomenal player.
The Cleveland Browns first action in the 2022 NFL draft came in the second round with the 44th overall pick. After a few surprise picks and all but one quarterback still on the board, the team made another trade with the Houston Texans.
OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Ravens have selected cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis with their second pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
The Alabama junior brings good speed to the Ravens secondary and good size at 6’1″ and 197 pounds.
He only started one year at Alabama but was one of the top cornerback recruits in the country coming out of high school.
With pick No. 119, we’ve selected CB @jayarmourdavis from Alabama! pic.twitter.com/tFjvvn6ZC4
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens entered the NFL draft with plenty of flexibility. Turned out, they were content to be patient. “We had a good plan,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “I think we were patient — strategic, as best as possible. You think about every possible situation along the way. Obviously, the trade was something that created another level of anxiety that I was spending time on.”
OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select tight end Charlie Kolar with their third pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
Kolar played college football at the University of Iowa State and has great size at 6’6″ and 252 pounds.
Originally from Norman, Oklahoma Kolar also played basketball in high school and was teammates with NBA star Trey Young.
Welcome to Baltimore, @charliekolar_ ❗️ pic.twitter.com/l2PI6BbKAj
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
After not hearing his name in the NFL Draft, Slade Bolden, still had an important call to take on Saturday night. On the other end, it was the Ravens giving the West Monroe High School alum a chance of a lifetime. Baltimore and Bolden agreed on an undrafted free-agent deal on Saturday. Details of the […]
After they were selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum were introduced to the media at the Baltimore Ravens facility on Friday afternoon. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh started off the press conference and Linderbaum was the first to speak.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — “We’re on the clock,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said to the 36 scouts, coaches, analytics staffers and club officials in the Baltimore draft room at 12:16 p.m. Saturday. Day three, round four of the 2022 NFL Draft was four picks deep, with the 110th overall selection upcoming. “We’ll wait till there’s three minutes left—just to make sure.”
The third Wolverine came off the board during round two of the NFL draft on Friday evening: David Ojabo. The Harbaugh-to-Harbaugh connection continues to be a thing. The Baltimore Ravens picked Ojabo with the 45th pick. Ojabo will rejoin his defensive coach, Mike Macdonald, who went back to Baltimore after one season in Ann Arbor. Macdonald is the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.
The third player off the board in the 2022 NFL draft was David Ojabo in the second round to the Baltimore Ravens. Before Ojabo ruptured his Achillies Tendon during Michigan’s pro day, Ojabo was assuredly a top 15 pick during the draft, but injuries will change that. Ojabo fell down to pick 45 before the other Harbaugh decided to snatch him up.
The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield continue their professional relationship the day after the 2022 NFL draft ended. While head coach Kevin Stefanski had hoped the issue would be resolved quickly, instead there is an uncertainty about what the end will look like between the two parties. During the draft,...
Even though Lamar Jackson seemed shocked the Ravens traded Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, the receiver says it's all cap -- claiming the QB knew about it. The Ravens made the swap with the Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night ... exchanging the 24-year-old wideout and a 3rd-rounder for the 23rd overall pick.
