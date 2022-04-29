ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Hollywood Brown Asked Ravens To Trade Him After 2021 Season

RealGM
 3 days ago

Eric DeCosta told reporters on Friday night that Hollywood Brown asked...

football.realgm.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton reacts to being selected by Baltimore in 2022 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens made one of the best selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by being able to pick up Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick. It was widely thought that Hamilton would go far before Baltimore was on the clock, but Ravens general manager let the board fall to him and still picked up a phenomenal player.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens Select Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis With The 119 Pick Of The NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Ravens have selected cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis with their second pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft. The Alabama junior brings good speed to the Ravens secondary and good size at 6’1″ and 197 pounds. He only started one year at Alabama but was one of the top cornerback recruits in the country coming out of high school. With pick No. 119, we’ve selected CB @jayarmourdavis from Alabama! pic.twitter.com/tFjvvn6ZC4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022    
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Ravens keep their six 4th-rounders, finish promising draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens entered the NFL draft with plenty of flexibility. Turned out, they were content to be patient. “We had a good plan,” general manager Eric DeCosta said. “I think we were patient — strategic, as best as possible. You think about every possible situation along the way. Obviously, the trade was something that created another level of anxiety that I was spending time on.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

The Ravens Select Tight End Charlie Kolar With The 128th Pick Of The NFL Draft.

OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens select tight end Charlie Kolar with their third pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Kolar played college football at the University of Iowa State and has great size at 6’6″ and 252 pounds. Originally from Norman, Oklahoma Kolar also played basketball in high school and was teammates with NBA star Trey Young. Welcome to Baltimore, @charliekolar_ ❗️ pic.twitter.com/l2PI6BbKAj — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Peter King goes inside Baltimore Ravens’ war room at the 2022 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — “We’re on the clock,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said to the 36 scouts, coaches, analytics staffers and club officials in the Baltimore draft room at 12:16 p.m. Saturday. Day three, round four of the 2022 NFL Draft was four picks deep, with the 110th overall selection upcoming. “We’ll wait till there’s three minutes left—just to make sure.”
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reactions: Ravens select David Ojabo

The third Wolverine came off the board during round two of the NFL draft on Friday evening: David Ojabo. The Harbaugh-to-Harbaugh connection continues to be a thing. The Baltimore Ravens picked Ojabo with the 45th pick. Ojabo will rejoin his defensive coach, Mike Macdonald, who went back to Baltimore after one season in Ann Arbor. Macdonald is the Ravens’ defensive coordinator.
BALTIMORE, MD

