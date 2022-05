Joel Embiid has been arguably the best player in the NBA this year. Just by virtue of his sheer talent, the Philadelphia 76ers are legitimate title contenders. Unfortunately, Embiid will not be on hand for the first couple of games of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference semis playoff series against the Miami Heat due to an injury he suffered in his team’s close-out victory over the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO