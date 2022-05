Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot was first published nearly 50 years ago, but it says a lot about the work that it remains an all-time favorite for a great number of the author’s so-called Constant Readers. Like any great vampire tale, it slowly creeps before jamming its teeth into your throat, telling the story of how a small Maine town gets completely wiped off the map by a monstrous invasion. It delivers some of the best scares in any of King’s books – which is why writer/director Gary Dauberman has used it extensively as an invaluable resource as he has been working on bringing the story to the big screen.

