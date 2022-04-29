ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Chelsea: Ji So-Yun to leave at end of season

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidfielder Ji So-Yun will leave Chelsea at the end of the season and return to South Korea. The South Korea international, 31, has scored 68 goals in 208 matches since joining in 2014. She has won 11 major trophies with Chelsea and scored the only goal in the first...

www.bbc.com

AFP

Man City, Liverpool turn attention back to Premier League shootout

Manchester City and Liverpool must quickly turn their focus from Champions League glory to the battle for the Premier League title, with no room for error in tricky away trips on Saturday. The battle to join City, Liverpool and Chelsea in next season's Champions League looks like a shootout between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Mahrez, Dybala, Bellingham, Loftus-Cheek

Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, 28, in their search for a striker. The Belgium centre-forward is believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, were thwarted. (Marca) Manchester City may consider the sale of 31-year-old Algeria forward Riyad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Allegri still not over Juventus's Champions League exit

April 30 (Reuters) - Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted he is still not over his side's Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal last month. Allegri, who won five Serie A titles in a row during his first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019, succeeded Andrea Pirlo last May, but has had limited success this season.
SOCCER
BBC

Everton v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Everton have won each of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning four consecutively against them at Goodison Park between 1970 and 1973. Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in seven of their past 11 Premier League meetings with Everton. Overall, they’ve kept 23 shutouts against the Toffees in the competition, only recording more against Tottenham (27) and Newcastle (26).
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton's spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham's main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal's bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte dismisses links to PSG as 'fake news'

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has described his name being linked with the manager's job at Paris St-Germain as "fake news". French media reported Conte was in the frame to replace Mauricio Pochettino in Paris. "I think it is good that other clubs appreciate my work," said Conte. "But this is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Todd Boehly wins preferred bidder status to buy Chelsea

Todd Boehly appears to have won the race to buy Chelsea, according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, who has been all over the process from day one. Law says Boehly has been named as the “preferred buyer” after months of competing with a host of other offers to buy the club from the sanctioned Roman Abramovich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea Women striker Sam Kerr crowned FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has been crowned the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22. The Australia international has once again been the spearhead for Emma Hayes' side, with Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder in and out of the squad throughout the season with injuries. She is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kabaddi: Inaugural British league 'developing momentum of its own'

Venue: Bellahouston Sports Centre, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 30 April & Sunday, 1 May Start: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Sport website & app or iPlayer. Chief executive Prem Singh says he has been "humbled" by the impact of the inaugural British Kabaddi League. The eight-team tournament comes to...
WORLD
BBC

Aston Villa v Norwich City

Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore could return to the squad after recovering from a groin injury. Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause and Morgan Sanson all remain sidelined. Norwich City's Josh Sargent is close to a recall after a month on the treatment table with an ankle ligament injury. Lukas Rupp is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Tottenham | Match Details & How To Watch

In their penultimate and last home league fixture of the season, Everton takes on Tottenham with little to play for. With two games left, the Blues realistically can do no better than ninth but no worse than their current tenth. They could leapfrog Aston Villa one spot ahead; the Villains lead by just three points and have two remaining fixtures.
SPORTS
Reuters

Burnley bounce back to beat Watford 2-1 in relegation thriller

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Burnley's Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill scored late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at second-bottom Watford in a pulsating Premier League relegation battle at Vicarage Road on Saturday, the club's first come-from-behind away win in the Premier League. The victory lifts Burnley to 16th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Bournemouth hold on to second; Wigan win L1

Dominic Solanke's 30th goal of the season helped Bournemouth retain the advantage over Nottingham Forest in the race for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship. The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward's 21st-minute effort, followed by two in the second half from Philip Billing, secured a 3-0 win and ended Blackburn's play-off chances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Time to put our terrible recent record at Goodison to the test against the most terrible recent side to call Goodison home. Everton are fighting tooth and nail against relegation. We need the points to stay comfortable in third. Our quality needs to shine through that motivation-gap. One change from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

