TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – New Operating Hours for the Woodland Ferry / effective April 30 the ferry will now operate from 7am – 4pm Monday through Friday & will be closed on the weekends

Seaford — Due to staffing issues, the hours for the Woodland Ferry in Seaford will be changing effective Saturday, April 30, 2022. The ferry will now operate from 7:00 am – ; 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and will be closed on the weekends.

