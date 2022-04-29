ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – New Operating Hours for the Woodland Ferry / effective April 30 the ferry will now operate from 7am – 4pm Monday through Friday & will be closed on the weekends

 2 days ago

Seaford — Due to staffing issues, the hours for the Woodland Ferry in Seaford will be changing effective Saturday, April 30, 2022. The ferry will now operate from 7:00 am – ; 4:00 pm Monday through Friday and will be closed on the weekends.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit deldot.gov, tune in to WTMC 1380AM, or download the DelDOT App. [More]

