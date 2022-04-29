ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – A Portion of Church Street Closed for Railroad Crossing Maintenance / between US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) and Main Street in Selbyville at 5am May 2 until 10pm May 10

Selbyville — A portion of Church Street between US 113 (Dupont Boulevard) and Main Street in Selbyville will be closed so the Maryland and Delaware Railroad can replace the crossing, upgrade the railroad signal, and perform maintenance at their crossing.

The closure will begin at 5:00 am on Monday May 2, 2022, and will be completed by 10:00 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Detour routes:

Motorists traveling westbound will make a right on to N. [More]

