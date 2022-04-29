TRAFFIC ALERT – Sussex County – Lane Shifts & Lane Closures for Route 24/Main Street in Millsboro / between US 113 and Maryland Camp Road in Millsboro for ADA upgrades & paving operations from May 2 until August 31

Millsboro — Motorists are advised to expect delays on Route 24/Main Street, between US 113 and Maryland Camp Road in Millsboro for ADA upgrades and paving operations. The work will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022, and last until Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

The work consists of ADA upgrades on Washington Street and Main Street which will require lane shifts between 9:00 am and 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday. [More]