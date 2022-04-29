ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Kenneth J. Redding

By Adams County News Sources
 2 days ago

Kenneth J. Redding, 95 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg. Born October 26, 1926 in Cumberland Township, Adams County, PA he was the son of the late Leo & Margaurite (Storm) Redding. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Lawver) Redding, who...

gettysburgconnection.org

Obituary: Rev. E. Edward Keyser

The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: David E. Scott

David E. Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, PA passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc Scott, a daughter, Mikaela Scott, a step-son, Junel Ogoc, and a sister, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville, PA. He was predeceased by brother, Teddy L. Scott and a sister, Brenda L. Scott.
BIGLERVILLE, PA
Obituary: Mary Margaret Stewart

Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: June M. Spaulding

June M. Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born Octob…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: William V. Snyder, Jr.

William, Bill, Vernon Snyder, Jr., of Shippensburg, passed away on April 7, 2022 at Mennohaven Nursing Home in Chamber…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Obituary: Rosetta C. Henderson

Rosetta C. Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 194…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
ASPERS, PA
Obituary: Sharon Kay Pritt

Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
ORRTANNA, PA
Obituary: Catherine Ann C. Hunt

Catherine Ann C. Hunt, 57, 2550 Low Dutch road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1964 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Russell Carter & Patricia King Koenig & her husband Edward of Gettysburg, PA.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Evelyn & Dimitri Ganas

Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Obituary: Clarence ‘Big Al’ Grimes

Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Charles H. Bittinger II

Charles H. Bittinger II, 79, Highland Avenue, Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was born May 23, 1942 in Hanover, PA the son of the late Earl S. and Doris Wolf Bittinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Sites Bittinger, a son, David Michael Bittinger of Westport, CT, two grandchildren; Isabella Rose Bittinger, Chase Michael Bittinger, a sister, Patricia Bittinger Shanfeld and her sons, Adam Shanfeld, Alex Shanfeld and two nephews, Mark Kevern and Jon Kevern. He was predeceased by a sister, Janice Kevern.
HANOVER, PA
Obituary: Donald E. Hayes

Donald E. Hayes, 71 of York Springs, PA passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022 with his family by his side. Born September 7, 1950 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Mason E. & Lorraine (King) Hayes. Donald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margureta E. (Gray) Hayes. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army. Donald retired from Mid Atlantic Utilities and formerly worked at PPG. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer King (Josh Casseday) of York Springs and Mason E. Hayes of York Springs, three granddaughters, Audrey King, Jenna King and Makayla Casseday, two sisters, Barbara Whitmoyer of Aspers, PA and Dorothy Keiser (Jon) of Tampa, FL, two brothers, John Hayes (Joan) of Dillsburg, PA and Douglas Hayes of Carlisle, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. Jack Sipe, officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the York Springs Fire Department, 312 Main Street, York Springs, PA 17372. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Marguerite Long Bucher

Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
GETTYSBURG, PA
Obituary: Harry E. Rood

Harry E. Rood, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Marilee K. (Koppenhaver) Rood his beloved wife of 35 years was by his side. Born September 21, 1935 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Henry E. & Frances (White) Rood, III. Harry was a graduate of the North Carolina State University and served as a nuclear engineer with Atomics International and later with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD until his retirement in 1993. He was a former Hamiltonban Township Supervisor for many years. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his brother, William Rood of Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main Street, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kimberly Phillips, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Marilee will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. A special thank you to the nurses at the Gettysburg Hospital, Kara and Danielle and Harrys caregiver from Caring with Love, Eliza. Memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Obituary: Michael A. Monn

Michael A. Monn, 50, of York Springs, PA died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born November 15, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn, of York Springs and the late Clyde Butch Monn, III who died July 14, 2017.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Obituary: Taylor Jane Naugle

Taylor Jane Naugle, 24, of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home. Born June 4, 1997 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Matthew L. and Jennifer M. (Brent) Naugle, of Orrtanna, PA. Taylor was a 2015 graduate of Fairfield High School. Taylor always had...
ORRTANNA, PA
Obituary: Lee Franklin Walters

Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born July 28, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg to whom he was married to for 54 years.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Obituary: Wayne Revere Criswell

Wayne Revere Criswell, 102, Chambersburg PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 2, 1920 in Arendtsville PA the son of the late Reynolds and Amelia Carbaugh Criswell. He was predeceased by his wife, Sara Hall Criswell. Mr. Criswell was a former member...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Obituary: James W. Sexton

James W. Sexton, 87, New Oxford, PA passed away Sunday,. April 24, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. He was born July 28, 1934 in Titusville, PA the son of the late James W. and Elaine Reib Sexton. Jim graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Titusville, and...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

