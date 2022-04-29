Obituary: Kenneth J. Redding

Donald E. Hayes, 71 of York Springs, PA passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022 with his family by his side. Born September 7, 1950 in York, PA, he was the son of the late Mason E. & Lorraine (King) Hayes. Donald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margureta E. (Gray) Hayes. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Army. Donald retired from Mid Atlantic Utilities and formerly worked at PPG. He enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer King (Josh Casseday) of York Springs and Mason E. Hayes of York Springs, three granddaughters, Audrey King, Jenna King and Makayla Casseday, two sisters, Barbara Whitmoyer of Aspers, PA and Dorothy Keiser (Jon) of Tampa, FL, two brothers, John Hayes (Joan) of Dillsburg, PA and Douglas Hayes of Carlisle, PA and a number of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with the Rev. Jack Sipe, officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the York Springs Fire Department, 312 Main Street, York Springs, PA 17372. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

YORK SPRINGS, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO