Obituary: Michael A. Monn

Michael A. Monn, 50, of York Springs, PA died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born November 15, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn, of York Springs and the late Clyde Butch Monn, III who died July...
David E. Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, PA passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc Scott, a daughter, Mikaela Scott, a step-son, Junel Ogoc, and a sister, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville, PA. He was predeceased by brother, Teddy L. Scott and a sister, Brenda L. Scott.
June M. Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born Octob….
Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
William R. Carey, age 97, of Gettysburg, formerly of Aspers, passed away April 20, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. He….
Abram B. Barry, 78, of Gettysburg PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born September 14, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA the son of the late Joseph Tocco and Pauline (Gelnett) Barry Tocco. Abram was employed as a painter and carpenter at Edward Minte Co....
Rosetta C. Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 194….
Rebecca Becky Louise Trump, 79, of Littlestown, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1942, in Hanover, PA. Rebecca was the daughter of the late Cletus N. Reever and Marie I. (Reaver) Reever. She was the wife of the late Dale W. Trump, whom she was married to for 25 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mikala Nicole Hartsock, and her sister, Eileen Reever.
The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
Harry E. Rood, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Marilee K. (Koppenhaver) Rood his beloved wife of 35 years was by his side. Born September 21, 1935 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Henry E. & Frances (White) Rood, III. Harry was a graduate of the North Carolina State University and served as a nuclear engineer with Atomics International and later with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD until his retirement in 1993. He was a former Hamiltonban Township Supervisor for many years. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his brother, William Rood of Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main Street, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kimberly Phillips, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Marilee will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. A special thank you to the nurses at the Gettysburg Hospital, Kara and Danielle and Harrys caregiver from Caring with Love, Eliza. Memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi….
John Joseph Nilles, of Gettysburg, PA died on Friday, April 22, 2022. He would have been 91 in May. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John Joseph and Lorene Anna Nilles. After graduating high school, John worked as a radio engineer for the Navy and later for the Federal government. He met his wife Martha Anne Goode while earning his electrical engineering degree from George Washington University. He earned a Masters in space technology from Johns Hopkins. John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and sister, Helen Owens. He is survived by five children – Lorene, John Charles, John Joseph, John David, and John Michael and six grandchildren, Taylor, Beth Anne, Andrew, Jeremy, Brigit and Helen. A viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26. A funeral will be held at St. Frances Xavier in Gettysburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:00 PM. John will be buried with his family in St. John Vianney cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to research on Alzheimer’s disease.
Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
Wayne Revere Criswell, 102, Chambersburg PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 2, 1920 in Arendtsville PA the son of the late Reynolds and Amelia Carbaugh Criswell. He was predeceased by his wife, Sara Hall Criswell. Mr. Criswell was a former member...
Robert, Bob, Laverne Meeder, age 98, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. He was b….
Glenn, Woody, Robert Woodward, Sr., age 93, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence in Orrtanna. He was b….
Louene M. Warrenfeltz passed away on April 29, 2022 at her daughter, Sharons home in Dillsburg, where she was cared for….
