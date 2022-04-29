Obituary: Michael A. Monn

Harry E. Rood, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Marilee K. (Koppenhaver) Rood his beloved wife of 35 years was by his side. Born September 21, 1935 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Henry E. & Frances (White) Rood, III. Harry was a graduate of the North Carolina State University and served as a nuclear engineer with Atomics International and later with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD until his retirement in 1993. He was a former Hamiltonban Township Supervisor for many years. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his brother, William Rood of Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main Street, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kimberly Phillips, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Marilee will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. A special thank you to the nurses at the Gettysburg Hospital, Kara and Danielle and Harrys caregiver from Caring with Love, Eliza. Memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

FAIRFIELD, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO