Obituary: Ann Lucille Nevitt

Kenneth J. Redding, 95 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg. Born October 26, 1926 in Cumberland Township, Adams County, PA he was the son of the late Leo & Margaurite (Storm) Redding. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Lawver) Redding, who died in 1997 after sharing 47 years of marriage together. He worked for McDermitts Inc. for 41 years as an equipment operator. Ken was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg, PA. Surviving are five sons, Larry J. Redding and Fred C. Redding both of Gettysburg, Donald E. Redding, Wayne E. Redding and Daniel C. Redding all of Biglerville, PA, four daughters, Joanne E. Kuhn, Betty J. Edwards, Kathryn M. Lightner and Christine M. High all of Gettysburg, 18 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, two sisters, Caroline A. Breighner of Hanover, Pa and Mary Teresa Speelman of New Oxford, PA and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by a daughter, Judith A. Redding, a son, Stephen R. Redding, four brothers, Louis, Cletus, Leroy, and Leo C. Redding; nine sisters, Dorothy Eiker, Helena Miller, Annabelle McCleaf, Mary Catherine Redding, Teresa Lindora Redding, Genevieve M. Reever, Josephine Miller, Florence Crushong and Anna Marie Keller; one granddaughter and two great grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Aaron Lynch, celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, April 28 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday at the church from 9:00-10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO