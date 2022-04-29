Obituary: James W. Sexton

James W. Sexton, 87, New Oxford, PA passed away Sunday,. April 24, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. He was born July 28, 1934 in Titusville, PA the son of the late James W. and Elaine Reib Sexton....
David E. Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, PA passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc Scott, a daughter, Mikaela Scott, a step-son, Junel Ogoc, and a sister, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville, PA. He was predeceased by brother, Teddy L. Scott and a sister, Brenda L. Scott.
June M. Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born Octob….
The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
William, Bill, Vernon Snyder, Jr., of Shippensburg, passed away on April 7, 2022 at Mennohaven Nursing Home in Chamber….
Catherine Ann C. Hunt, 57, 2550 Low Dutch road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1964 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Russell Carter & Patricia King Koenig & her husband Edward of Gettysburg, PA.
Charles H. Bittinger II, 79, Highland Avenue, Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was born May 23, 1942 in Hanover, PA the son of the late Earl S. and Doris Wolf Bittinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Sites Bittinger, a son, David Michael Bittinger of Westport, CT, two grandchildren; Isabella Rose Bittinger, Chase Michael Bittinger, a sister, Patricia Bittinger Shanfeld and her sons, Adam Shanfeld, Alex Shanfeld and two nephews, Mark Kevern and Jon Kevern. He was predeceased by a sister, Janice Kevern.
Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
Robert, Bob, Laverne Meeder, age 98, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Gettysburg Center. He was b….
Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi….
Glenn Edward Smith, age 92, of Aspers, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Ge….
Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Abram B. Barry, 78, of Gettysburg PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born September 14, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA the son of the late Joseph Tocco and Pauline (Gelnett) Barry Tocco. Abram was employed as a painter and carpenter at Edward Minte Co....
John Joseph Nilles, of Gettysburg, PA died on Friday, April 22, 2022. He would have been 91 in May. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John Joseph and Lorene Anna Nilles. After graduating high school, John worked as a radio engineer for the Navy and later for the Federal government. He met his wife Martha Anne Goode while earning his electrical engineering degree from George Washington University. He earned a Masters in space technology from Johns Hopkins. John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and sister, Helen Owens. He is survived by five children – Lorene, John Charles, John Joseph, John David, and John Michael and six grandchildren, Taylor, Beth Anne, Andrew, Jeremy, Brigit and Helen. A viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26. A funeral will be held at St. Frances Xavier in Gettysburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:00 PM. John will be buried with his family in St. John Vianney cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to research on Alzheimer’s disease.
Michael A. Monn, 50, of York Springs, PA died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born November 15, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn, of York Springs and the late Clyde Butch Monn, III who died July 14, 2017.
Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born July 28, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg to whom he was married to for 54 years.
Wayne Revere Criswell, 102, Chambersburg PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 2, 1920 in Arendtsville PA the son of the late Reynolds and Amelia Carbaugh Criswell. He was predeceased by his wife, Sara Hall Criswell. Mr. Criswell was a former member...
Ann Lucille Nevitt, 99, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born November 22, 1922 in Irvington, VA the daughter of the late William W. and Annie Sanders Broadus. She was the widow of the late Reverend Canon Benjamin W. Nevitt (Lt Col USAFR).
Glenn, Woody, Robert Woodward, Sr., age 93, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence in Orrtanna. He was b….
African American siblings rejuvenate Gettysburg’s Keystone Inn Bed and Breakfast. The Keystone Inn, located at 231 Hanover St. in Gettysburg, has been purchased and renovated by siblings Patrick, Christine, and Stephen Campbell. The new owners, perhaps the first African Americans to own a bed & breakfast in Gettysburg, have created a space where people can retreat with friends, family, and colleagues.
