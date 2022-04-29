ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Wayne Revere Criswell

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 2 days ago

Wayne Revere Criswell, 102, Chambersburg PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 2, 1920 in Arendtsville PA the son of the late Reynolds and Amelia Carbaugh Criswell. He was predeceased by...

Obituary: Kenneth J. Redding

Kenneth J. Redding, 95 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at The Gardens in Gettysburg. Born October 26, 1926 in Cumberland Township, Adams County, PA he was the son of the late Leo & Margaurite (Storm) Redding. Ken was predeceased by his wife, Janet (Lawver) Redding, who died in 1997 after sharing 47 years of marriage together. He worked for McDermitts Inc. for 41 years as an equipment operator. Ken was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg, PA. Surviving are five sons, Larry J. Redding and Fred C. Redding both of Gettysburg, Donald E. Redding, Wayne E. Redding and Daniel C. Redding all of Biglerville, PA, four daughters, Joanne E. Kuhn, Betty J. Edwards, Kathryn M. Lightner and Christine M. High all of Gettysburg, 18 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, two sisters, Caroline A. Breighner of Hanover, Pa and Mary Teresa Speelman of New Oxford, PA and many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by a daughter, Judith A. Redding, a son, Stephen R. Redding, four brothers, Louis, Cletus, Leroy, and Leo C. Redding; nine sisters, Dorothy Eiker, Helena Miller, Annabelle McCleaf, Mary Catherine Redding, Teresa Lindora Redding, Genevieve M. Reever, Josephine Miller, Florence Crushong and Anna Marie Keller; one granddaughter and two great grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Aaron Lynch, celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, April 28 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Friday at the church from 9:00-10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Charles H. Bittinger II

Charles H. Bittinger II, 79, Highland Avenue, Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was born May 23, 1942 in Hanover, PA the son of the late Earl S. and Doris Wolf Bittinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Sites Bittinger, a son, David Michael Bittinger of Westport, CT, two grandchildren; Isabella Rose Bittinger, Chase Michael Bittinger, a sister, Patricia Bittinger Shanfeld and her sons, Adam Shanfeld, Alex Shanfeld and two nephews, Mark Kevern and Jon Kevern. He was predeceased by a sister, Janice Kevern.
Obituary: Kim L. Bixler-Smith

Kim L. Bixler-Smith, 65, of Orrtanna, PA died Monday morning, April 12, 2022 at her home. Born December 12, 1956 in Gettysburg, Pa she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Elizabeth Betty (Resh) Bixler. She was the wife of John P. Smith, Sr., of Orrtanna, PA.
Obituary: Ann Lucille Nevitt

Ann Lucille Nevitt, 99, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born November 22, 1922 in Irvington, VA the daughter of the late William W. and Annie Sanders Broadus. She was the widow of the late Reverend Canon Benjamin W. Nevitt (Lt Col USAFR).
Obituary: Clarence ‘Big Al’ Grimes

Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
Obituary: Taylor Jane Naugle

Taylor Jane Naugle, 24, of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home. Born June 4, 1997 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Matthew L. and Jennifer M. (Brent) Naugle, of Orrtanna, PA. Taylor was a 2015 graduate of Fairfield High School. Taylor always had...
Obituary: June M. Spaulding

June M. Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born Octob…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
Obituary: Mary Margaret Stewart

Mary Margaret Stewart, PhD, aged 90, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was born August 4, 1931, in Santa Monica, Calif., to the late Archibald Karr Stewart and Mora Jean Sillars Stewart. Mary Margaret grew up in Omaha, Neb., and Pittsburgh, Pa., where she graduated from Mt. Lebanon High School with her brother Neil. She graduated from Monmouth College in Illinois. After working in advertising for two years, she returned to graduate studies at Indiana University where she obtained a PhD in English Literature in 1959.
Obituary: John Joseph Nilles

John Joseph Nilles, of Gettysburg, PA died on Friday, April 22, 2022. He would have been 91 in May. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John Joseph and Lorene Anna Nilles. After graduating high school, John worked as a radio engineer for the Navy and later for the Federal government. He met his wife Martha Anne Goode while earning his electrical engineering degree from George Washington University. He earned a Masters in space technology from Johns Hopkins. John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and sister, Helen Owens. He is survived by five children – Lorene, John Charles, John Joseph, John David, and John Michael and six grandchildren, Taylor, Beth Anne, Andrew, Jeremy, Brigit and Helen. A viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26. A funeral will be held at St. Frances Xavier in Gettysburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:00 PM. John will be buried with his family in St. John Vianney cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to research on Alzheimer’s disease.
Obituary: Harry E. Rood

Harry E. Rood, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Marilee K. (Koppenhaver) Rood his beloved wife of 35 years was by his side. Born September 21, 1935 in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Henry E. & Frances (White) Rood, III. Harry was a graduate of the North Carolina State University and served as a nuclear engineer with Atomics International and later with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, MD until his retirement in 1993. He was a former Hamiltonban Township Supervisor for many years. In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his brother, William Rood of Atlanta, GA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 East Main Street, Fairfield, PA with Rev. Kimberly Phillips, officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Marilee will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00 AM. A special thank you to the nurses at the Gettysburg Hospital, Kara and Danielle and Harrys caregiver from Caring with Love, Eliza. Memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Obituary: Ruth Anna (Ruthanne) Miller

Ruth Anna (Ruthanne), 85, formerly of Gettysburg, PA fell asleep in death at her home, in Fort Pierce, FL with her family by her side. Though her hospice care time was brief, she endured various health issues for many years. Born April 26, 1936 in Gettysburg, PA she was the...
Obituary: Rosetta C. Henderson

Rosetta C. Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 194…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
Obituary: Lee Franklin Walters

Lee Franklin Walters, 79, of Mechanicsburg, PA died Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022 at Harmony of West Shore, Mechanicsburg, PA. Born July 28, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late G. Frank and Mary (Gayman) Walters. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (Ganson) Walters, of Mechanicsburg to whom he was married to for 54 years.
Obituary: Rev. E. Edward Keyser

The Reverend E. Edward Keyser died on April 7 at the age of 83, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on July 3, 1938, he grew up in Lancaster, PA and was the youngest son of Earl E. Keyser Jr. and Thelma Gladys Hoke. He was a graduate...
Obituary: William R. Carey

William R. Carey, age 97, of Gettysburg, formerly of Aspers, passed away April 20, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. He…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
Obituary: David Parsons

David Bro Coke Parsons, age 62, of Shippensburg, passed away April 16, 2022 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. He was born S…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
Obituary: Marguerite Long Bucher

Marguerite Long Bucher, née Marguerite Mitten Long, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022 at her home in Gettysburg. Marguerite was born on November 2, 1936 in Gettysburg, and was known as an avid equestrian, having competed at the Pennsylvania National horse show. She was a gardener, and businesswoman, the broker/owner of SERVICE 1st Realty, Inc., and Finesse Tropicals, Inc. Marguerite was a graduate of Gettysburg High School (1954) and Gettysburg College (1958). Peg, as she was known to friends and colleagues, was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, Gettysburg Community Concert Association, Soroptimist International, Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gettysburg Garden Club, and Trout Unlimited (until recent years due to illness).
Obituary: Sharon Kay Pritt

Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.
Obituary: Rebecca ‘Becky’ L. Trump

Rebecca Becky Louise Trump, 79, of Littlestown, went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was born on November 5, 1942, in Hanover, PA. Rebecca was the daughter of the late Cletus N. Reever and Marie I. (Reaver) Reever. She was the wife of the late Dale W. Trump, whom she was married to for 25 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mikala Nicole Hartsock, and her sister, Eileen Reever.
