Obituary: Glenn R. Woodward, Sr.

John Joseph Nilles, of Gettysburg, PA died on Friday, April 22, 2022. He would have been 91 in May. John was born in Pittsburgh, PA to John Joseph and Lorene Anna Nilles. After graduating high school, John worked as a radio engineer for the Navy and later for the Federal government. He met his wife Martha Anne Goode while earning his electrical engineering degree from George Washington University. He earned a Masters in space technology from Johns Hopkins. John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha, and sister, Helen Owens. He is survived by five children – Lorene, John Charles, John Joseph, John David, and John Michael and six grandchildren, Taylor, Beth Anne, Andrew, Jeremy, Brigit and Helen. A viewing will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26. A funeral will be held at St. Frances Xavier in Gettysburg on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:00 PM. John will be buried with his family in St. John Vianney cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to research on Alzheimer’s disease.

5 DAYS AGO