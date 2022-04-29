Obituary: Glenn E. Smith

Rosetta C. Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 194…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.

ASPERS, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO