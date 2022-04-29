ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspers, PA

Obituary: Glenn E. Smith

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 2 days ago

Glenn Edward Smith, age 92, of Aspers, went to be with his Lord...

Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Evelyn & Dimitri Ganas

Evelyn A. Ganas, 82, and Dimitrios Ganas, 66, died together on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in an automobile accident in Oak Island, NC. They celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 22. Evelyn was born in Littlestown, PA and was the daughter of the late Parr and Olive (Peters) Breighner.
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Charles H. Bittinger II

Charles H. Bittinger II, 79, Highland Avenue, Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Homewood at Plum Creek. He was born May 23, 1942 in Hanover, PA the son of the late Earl S. and Doris Wolf Bittinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Sandra Sites Bittinger, a son, David Michael Bittinger of Westport, CT, two grandchildren; Isabella Rose Bittinger, Chase Michael Bittinger, a sister, Patricia Bittinger Shanfeld and her sons, Adam Shanfeld, Alex Shanfeld and two nephews, Mark Kevern and Jon Kevern. He was predeceased by a sister, Janice Kevern.
HANOVER, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: June M. Spaulding

June M. Spaulding, age 72 of Shippensburg, passed away April 8, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation. She was born Octob….
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Rosetta C. Henderson

Rosetta C. Henderson, age 73, of Aspers, passed away April 14, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born November 1, 194….
ASPERS, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
City
Aspers, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Catherine Ann C. Hunt

Catherine Ann C. Hunt, 57, 2550 Low Dutch road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, April 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1964 in Washington, DC the daughter of the late Russell Carter & Patricia King Koenig & her husband Edward of Gettysburg, PA.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Clarence ‘Big Al’ Grimes

Clarence A. Big Al Grimes, Jr., 70, 301 Crooked Creek Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the York Hospital. He was born July 21, 1952 in Frederick, MD the son of the late Clarence, Sr. and Barbara Hoff Frock of Blue Ridge Summit, PA. Al is survived by his wife of 34 years, Pamela Shettle Grimes.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Sharon Kay Pritt

Sharon, Shatty or Sharona, Kay Pritt, age 68, of Orrtanna, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gettysburg Hospi….
ORRTANNA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: James W. Sexton

James W. Sexton, 87, New Oxford, PA passed away Sunday,. April 24, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. He was born July 28, 1934 in Titusville, PA the son of the late James W. and Elaine Reib Sexton. Jim graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Titusville, and...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Jesus Christ
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: David Parsons

David Bro Coke Parsons, age 62, of Shippensburg, passed away April 16, 2022 at UPMC West Shore Hospital. He was born S….
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Michael A. Monn

Michael A. Monn, 50, of York Springs, PA died of natural causes, Sunday, April 24, 2022 at his home. Born November 15, 1971 in Gettysburg, PA he was the son of Marcella (Altice) Monn, of York Springs and the late Clyde Butch Monn, III who died July 14, 2017.
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Taylor Jane Naugle

Taylor Jane Naugle, 24, of Orrtanna, PA died suddenly, Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at her home. Born June 4, 1997 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Matthew L. and Jennifer M. (Brent) Naugle, of Orrtanna, PA. Taylor was a 2015 graduate of Fairfield High School. Taylor always had...
ORRTANNA, PA
#Obituary#Edward Smith
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ann Lucille Nevitt

Ann Lucille Nevitt, 99, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home. She was born November 22, 1922 in Irvington, VA the daughter of the late William W. and Annie Sanders Broadus. She was the widow of the late Reverend Canon Benjamin W. Nevitt (Lt Col USAFR).
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Louene M. Warrenfeltz

Louene M. Warrenfeltz passed away on April 29, 2022 at her daughter, Sharons home in Dillsburg, where she was cared for….
Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

