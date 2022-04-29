Hygge Coworking will open its fifth location in Charlotte through the acquisition of Advent Coworking in the Belmont neighborhood.

Why it matters: Both Hygge and Advent are fixtures in the Charlotte community with 500 and 300 members respectively.

Since 2015, Advent has steadily grown its presence in Belmont with 28,000-square-feet of coworking space that includes an event space that has welcomed members and non-members alike. It’s also the home of the Queen City Podcast Network.

Hygge also started in the midst of 2015’s coworking boom and has since become one of the largest independently owned coworking spaces in the U.S., according to owner Garrett Tichy. In addition to its coworking spaces, Hygge has a gym called FIT at its Remount Road location and a retail collective called Lokal at Camp North End.

What they’re saying: “[This] will expand our members’ benefits, allow more career growth for the Advent team, and continue to push coworking to new heights in Charlotte and beyond,” Advent founder Kevin Giriunas says in a release.

Giriunas recently moved to Asheville and says it was the right time to step away.

The terms of the deal were not made available.

What to expect: Advent’s location on Louise Avenue will rebrand as Hygge.

The bottom line: Through this acquisition, Hygge will grow from 500 to 800 members becoming even more of a dominant coworking business in Charlotte.

The post Scoop: Charlotte coworking giant Hygge expands with acquisition of Advent Coworking appeared first on Axios Charlotte .