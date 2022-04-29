ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Scoop: Charlotte coworking giant Hygge expands with acquisition of Advent Coworking

By Emma Way
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12QFRw_0fO2yH3c00

Hygge Coworking will open its fifth location in Charlotte through the acquisition of Advent Coworking in the Belmont neighborhood.

Why it matters: Both Hygge and Advent are fixtures in the Charlotte community with 500 and 300 members respectively.

  • Since 2015, Advent has steadily grown its presence in Belmont with 28,000-square-feet of coworking space that includes an event space that has welcomed members and non-members alike. It’s also the home of the Queen City Podcast Network.
  • Hygge also started in the midst of 2015’s coworking boom and has since become one of the largest independently owned coworking spaces in the U.S., according to owner Garrett Tichy. In addition to its coworking spaces, Hygge has a gym called FIT at its Remount Road location and a retail collective called Lokal at Camp North End.

What they’re saying: “[This] will expand our members’ benefits, allow more career growth for the Advent team, and continue to push coworking to new heights in Charlotte and beyond,” Advent founder Kevin Giriunas says in a release.

  • Giriunas recently moved to Asheville and says it was the right time to step away.

The terms of the deal were not made available.

What to expect: Advent’s location on Louise Avenue will rebrand as Hygge.

The bottom line: Through this acquisition, Hygge will grow from 500 to 800 members becoming even more of a dominant coworking business in Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKcuF_0fO2yH3c00

Photo courtesy Hygge

The post Scoop: Charlotte coworking giant Hygge expands with acquisition of Advent Coworking appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte nightlife is growing with Hive Nightclub

Hive is the newest late-night spot that has Charlotte buzzing.  The 21-and-up Raleigh nightclub recently opened in Uptown. What’s happening: The club is bringing big city vibes to Charlotte’s going out scene with nightly themes to match.  Thursday will kick off the weekend with Latin nights.  Hive partners with power 98.1 FM DJ’s to bring […] The post Charlotte nightlife is growing with Hive Nightclub appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Ceviche and house music are recipe for cool at new Charlotte hotspot Yunta

The new Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant, Yunta, has quietly and quickly taken off in the weeks since it opened in March. The big picture: Yunta was barely on my radar before it opened, and that was a mistake. Word spread fast about the restaurant from the owners of Viva Chicken, and now prime dinnertime reservations are hard […] The post Ceviche and house music are recipe for cool at new Charlotte hotspot Yunta appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Meet the clothing rental startup changing Charlotte’s fashion scene

Hellen Moffitt’s frustration with shopping led her to create Ponybox, a Charlotte-based clothing rental service offering same-day delivery. The Virginia native and now Plaza Midwood resident always wanted to start her own business, and now it’s her full-time job. “My overall goal is to make it easy, affordable, and accessible to everyone,” Moffitt told me. […] The post Meet the clothing rental startup changing Charlotte’s fashion scene appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

4 Charlotte-themed tattoos from a crown to the skyline

We know you love the Queen City, so much you’ve got ink to prove it.  Last month, we asked you to share your tattoos and stories. From skylines to a CLT inking, y’all showed your love for Charlotte in unique ways. Watercolor skyline Rachel Pepper is a native Charlottean. Charlotte’s many transplants always look amazed […] The post 4 Charlotte-themed tattoos from a crown to the skyline appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Belmont, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Axios Charlotte

21 places to do yoga outside in Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by OrthoCarolina – our partners in healthy living. If you want more outdoor itinerary inspiration, check out OrthoCarolina’s blog. Happy exploring. Spring is the perfect time for outdoor yoga. It’s not too hot, unless you’re into hot yoga, and winter’s chill has finally left the air. Whether you’re a seasoned […] The post 21 places to do yoga outside in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in April, from Bon Jovi to Cyanca

Charlotte live music fans, here’s a quick list of the 10 biggest concerts coming to Charlotte in April. First, a playlist featuring songs from the artists below: April 8: Erin & The Wildfire, Wag The indie-pop band is touring in support of its second album, Touchy Feely, released April 1st. Location: Evening Muse Time: 10:30pm […] The post Live music: 10 concerts to see in Charlotte in April, from Bon Jovi to Cyanca appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advent Coworking#Hygge Coworking
Axios Charlotte

Nominations are open for our fifth annual Home of the Year Award

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, the #1 Keller Williams group in Charlotte. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. For the fifth year, we’re seeking nominations for our Home of the Year Award to celebrate residential architecture, design and building in Charlotte. We created the Home of the Year […] The post Nominations are open for our fifth annual Home of the Year Award appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

How it started: Charlotte-based Feetures grew from small-town NC to a global sock brand

How it started is a regularly recurring series that takes a peek behind the curtain of Charlotte small businesses. It’s inspired by NPR’s How I Built This, a podcast hosted by Guy Raz. Today in Charlotte fun facts: Did you know Peloton’s sock partner is a local company. Yes, it’s Feetures, a brand started by a family […] The post How it started: Charlotte-based Feetures grew from small-town NC to a global sock brand appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  On the job hunt? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Research Data Analyst at OrthoCarolina. Details. Copywriter at Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. Details. Director of Marketing and Communications at Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. Details. Shop Manager at Varnish Lane. Details. Executive Stylist at […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Axios Charlotte

10 best new bars and breweries in Charlotte

Looking for a new brewery or bar to try out? Here are the 10 best new breweries and bars that have debuted in Charlotte within the past year. Here at Axios, we’ve been tracking 100+ openings in the past 12 months. That’s a lot to keep up with — and it’s our job. For you, […] The post 10 best new bars and breweries in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Big city dwellers can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte

Northerners can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte — but they aren’t alone. Why it matters: New Yorkers flocked to Charlotte during the pandemic. That number has continued to increase steadily, even with workers heading back into the office. They’re also increasingly coming from other large metros across the U.S. A year ago, more people […] The post Big city dwellers can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina: This is the No. 1 Burger in the State

Burgers are defined by Merriam Webster as fried sandwiches made of meat or other foods that are shaped into a round, flat shape and are sandwiched between two bread rolls. Ever wonder what the best burger is in North Carolina?. We have some answers. I love eating hamburgers. A medium-rare...
RESTAURANTS
Axios Charlotte

5 takeaways from Charlotte SHOUT! 2022

The city’s biggest festival is back with interactive art installations, live musical performances, food and more. Charlotte SHOUT! runs through April 17 in Uptown. You may know it as the festival that first brought you the giant bunnies back in 2019. There aren’t any bunnies this year, but you will find some large colorful Easter […] The post 5 takeaways from Charlotte SHOUT! 2022 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte

Where would you go if you could just travel and live anywhere? That question inspired Mikayla Marchuk and her older sister Alyssa Marchuk to leave Chicago and travel across the country in search of a new city to call home. What’s happening: After setting out in May 2021 to explore eight cities in eight months they […] The post TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

11 new restaurants and shops that opened in Charlotte this spring

Our Now Open series is proudly presented by Charlotte Center City Partners. New businesses are part of what makes Charlotte great but don’t forget to take some time to say hello again to the people and places that made us fall in love with our city in the first place. Check out UptownCharlotte.com + SouthEndCLT.org […] The post 11 new restaurants and shops that opened in Charlotte this spring appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

QUIZ: Do you know these Charlotte landmarks?

This content was created in partnership with Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates. Spring is in full swing, and Charlotteans are ready to get outside. What better time to brush up on Queen City landmarks with some help from the doctors at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates? (They can help you with […] The post QUIZ: Do you know these Charlotte landmarks? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hamptons-inspired lake house asks $2.7M

The custom Lake Wylie home was designed by its current owner interior designer Lynn Blackwell. The address is 2178 Sandlapper Drive (York, SC) and it’s listed for $2.7M. At 5,979 square feet, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Listed by: Meghan Reynolds and Andy Bovender at COMPASS SouthPark. Design: With its cedar shake siding, […] The post Hamptons-inspired lake house asks $2.7M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
YORK, SC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy