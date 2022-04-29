ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Here's What Exxon and Chevron Are Saying About Energy Right Now

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Thursday was a great day for the stock market, but investors appeared to wake up Friday morning with less optimism. Some results from leaders in the technology industry that fell short of perfect had a ripple effect across the market, and although the worst damage hit the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) , other major market benchmarks also lost ground. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were down 171 points to 33,657. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 45 points to 4,238, while Nasdaq futures had fallen 196 points to 13,259.

One of the bright spots in the stock market in 2022 has been the energy sector, where rising crude oil and natural gas prices have led to considerable improvements in business strength. On Friday morning, oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) reported their latest financial results, and investors were quick to dissect the reports to find insight into what the prospects for energy companies could be for the remainder of the year and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxDik_0fO2yEPR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Exxon takes a Russian hit

Shares of ExxonMobil were down a bit more than 1% in premarket trading Friday morning. The energy company reported strong earnings, but charges related to its Russian operations held back its profitability to a notable extent.

Rising oil prices caused ExxonMobil's revenue to soar . First-quarter sales came in at $90.5 billion, up 53% from year-ago levels. Net income doubled year over year to $5.48 billion, producing earnings of $1.28 per share.

However, the numbers would have been even better had it not been for Exxon's strategic move to exit from its Sakhalin-1 project in Russia. The company took a $3.4 billion charge in relation to that move. On an adjusted basis, earnings would have more than tripled year over year, with adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share compared to just $0.65 per share a year ago.

Interestingly, Exxon achieved these strong results even with oil-equivalent production falling from where it was three months ago. Weather-related events and planned maintenance pushed production levels down 4% to 3.7 million barrels per day, yet the upstream segment was still responsible for the vast majority of earnings. Higher prices and other factors weighed on downstream refining operations, although chemical segment earnings were relatively stable.

Investors liked that Exxon added to its stock buyback program, expecting $30 billion in repurchases through 2023. Even so, shareholders need to remember that buybacks always seem to come during boom times when the stock is at high prices.

Chevron gets a big boost

Shares of Chevron also eased lower, falling almost 1% in premarket trading. Yet the California-based oil company had its best results in years, benefiting from high energy prices.

Chevron earned $6.26 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a rise of more than 350% from the same period a year ago. That worked out to earnings of $3.22 per share. Upstream earnings nearly tripled year over year, and the company got a nice boost from its downstream operations as well, which brought in $331 million compared to barely break-even results in the first quarter of 2021.

As with Exxon, though, Chevron's production levels fell, with international production falling 170,000 barrels per day to 1.88 million barrels. That offset gains in U.S. production of 109,000 barrels to 1.18 million barrels per day. Realized prices were substantially higher than in the year-ago period, with domestic crude oil prices jumping from $48 to $77 per barrel and natural gas nearly doubling to $4.10 per thousand cubic feet.

Obviously, crude oil prices near $100 per barrel are good news for both Exxon and Chevron. It's unclear whether strong demand will persist, but even a slight reduction in price would leave the energy giants far better off than they were two years ago.

10 stocks we like better than ExxonMobil
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ExxonMobil wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Energy Companies#Big Oil#Ixic#Djindices#Snpindex#Nasdaq#Exxonmobil#Xom#Cvx#Getty Images#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The consumer price index rose 8.5% in March, compared to the same month last year. It was the largest jump in nearly four decades. Almost every category of consumer spending was affected. This has caused widespread worry that the cost of living in America may move so high so fast that it will cause a […]
GAS PRICE
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Rising oil prices fuel a windfall for the industry

It’s a pretty good time to be an oil company. Riding the “Putin price hike,” Exxon Mobil reported first-quarter profits of $5.5 billion on Friday — more than double what it made in the same period last year. What’s Exxon going to do with the windfall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

US, Canadian Oil Companies Struggle To Find Workers Despite Boom: Reuters

Governments are pushing oil and gas producers to increase output, with prices hovering around $100 a barrel amid a worldwide supply shortage, writes Reuters. The shortage of workers limits how much producers in the U.S. and Canada can increase oil output as governments try to find ways to offset the effect of lost Russian barrels following the invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy