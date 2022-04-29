ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix and Disney Are at 52-Week Lows. Which Streaming Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

By Daniel Foelber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Let's go back in time to mid-November 2021. Netflix 's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock price reached an all-time high around $700 per share and fetched a market cap around $300 billion, which was more than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) at the time. Today, Netflix's market cap comes in at about 42.4% of the value of Disney's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCcWq_0fO2y2ty00

NFLX Market Cap data by YCharts.

Both are considered leaders in the streaming media sector (Disney is more diverse and Netflix is a pure-play streaming company) and both have done well in the past, with plenty of metrics to suggest they are excellent investment opportunities. But both companies have clearly had a rough six months or so of stock performance for very valid reasons.

Let's take a closer look at these two companies and see if we can determine which is the better buy for you.

Netflix and Disney are completely different businesses

Despite the stock drop, Netflix remains a powerful media company. As of March 31, it had 221.64 million global paid streaming memberships. For comparison, Disney reported 196.4 million total streaming memberships across its portfolio of subscription streaming services (including 129.8 million from Disney+) as of Jan. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1PVs_0fO2y2ty00

Image source: The Walt Disney Company.

According to February 2022 data from Nielsen , Streaming accounted for 28.6% of all U.S. TV time and Netflix was 6.4 of those percentage points (1.7 percentage points for Disney+, 3 for Disney's Hulu, 2.3 for Amazon Prime Video, and 5.7 for Alphabet 's YouTube). In its shareholder letter, Netflix management noted that it has competed with these companies for 15 years. It also said there are several new streaming services in the last three years that are now challenging Netflix for viewing time.

Netflix is about as pure-play of a streaming service stock as you can get. This is risky given heightened competition from Disney (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN), Amazon, Apple , Comcast 's Peacock, and Warner Bros. Discovery 's HBO. Disney produces streaming content, but it also has theme parks, multiple television networks, one of the most successful movie businesses in the world , and a massive merchandise and licensing business.

Netflix has a straightforward business model. It needs to constantly produce content that people want to watch to justify the subscription price (and periodic subscription increases) as well as entice new viewers and keep current viewers. The added competition has required that Netflix's business model get complicated.

Content is king

A problem with Netflix's business is that it derives relatively little lasting value from the content it produces. Disney can produce content in one segment of its business (the latest Marvel movie, for example) and incorporate that content into other parts of its business relatively seamlessly. Disney can leverage that content through merchandise or turn it into attractions at its theme parks or produce a spin-off TV series. Disney is a much more multi-layered media company than Netflix, giving it a clear advantage.

Another issue is content management. A lot of money is being poured into excellent content for multiple services these days. Netflix spent $17 billion on content in 2021 alone. But Netflix has received some criticism in the past for having a scattershot approach to content (basically spending a lot of money on shows and movies and hoping some of them are winners).

Disney, by comparison, seems to have a higher success rate on its content because its audience is more streamlined. Disney owns multiple in-demand entertainment brands and it knows what its subscribers want. That helps it deliver a lot more "winners" -- on average -- than Netflix.

A better streaming business

Netflix does have one advantage over Disney at the moment -- profitability in the streaming space. Netflix earned $29.7 billion in 2021 revenue and spent $23.5 billion, pocketing $6.2 billion in operating income. That gives it an impressive operating margin of 21%. Netflix is guiding for $15.92 billion in first-half 2022 revenue and $3.7 in operating income, which shows its top-line growth is slowing, but it's still generating a lot of operating profit.

Meanwhile, Disney generated about $16.3 billion in revenue for its direct-to-consumer (DTC) segment in fiscal 2021 but posted an operating loss of $1.68 billion. For Q1 fiscal 2022 (ended Jan. 1), it earned $4.69 billion in DTC revenue, but had an operating loss of $593 million.

Disney is forecasting just $8 billion to $9 billion in fiscal 2024 DTC spending. Once it brings costs down, it's hoping that Disney+ will become profitable. But at least for now, Netflix is a more profitable streaming business than Disney+, even though Disney+ is growing a lot faster than Netflix.

Valuation comparison

Despite Disney being arguably a better all-around business than Netflix, there's no denying that the stock price drop has made Netflix's valuation a lot more attractive. Growth may be slowing, but its still growing. The analyst consensus estimates guide for 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $10.94 and 2022 sales of $32.58 billion and 2023 EPS of $12.38 and 2023 sales of $35.71 billion. If those numbers bear out, that would give Netflix revenue growth of 20% in two years and EPS growth of 10% in two years. Given Netflix past performance, those numbers are disappointing. But given that Netflix is now an $88 billion company, not a $300 billion company, those results look pretty good. In fact, Netflix's price-to-earnings ratio is now just 18, and its price to sales ratio is 3 -- which are both nine-year lows.

Disney's spending is more sustainable given the depth and breadth of its media empire. Disney's path forward seems to get easier as it licks its wounds from the COVID-19-induced slowdown in its movie and park businesses , whereas the path forward for Netflix looks to be a grueling slog where it finds itself battling for subscribers with a growing list of competitors.

Disney+ is merely another lever for Disney to pull, whereas Netflix only has streaming. That goes some way to justify why Disney is the better all-around buy now. But given Netflix's attractive valuation, it too has some compelling reasons to consider buying.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Daniel Foelber has positions in Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2024 $100 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2024 $125 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long January 2024 $250 calls on Netflix, long July 2022 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long June 2022 $170 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2024 $150 calls on Walt Disney, short July 2022 $150 calls on Walt Disney, short June 2022 $175 calls on Walt Disney, and short May 2022 $125 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Has A Request For Elon Musk Following $44B Twitter Acquisition

Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Disney World#Nflx Market Cap#The Walt Disney Company#Nielsen Streaming#Hulu
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
morningbrew.com

Disney's ‘Don’t Say Gay’ debacle shows how quickly employees’ trust can be damaged

There is discord at Disney, and it’s not the kind that’s easily resolved by breaking into a haunted castle and befriending an anthropomorphic candle and teapot. The entertainment giant is facing internal and external furor sparked by its tepid response to a new Florida state law that places restrictions on discussion of certain aspects of gender and sexuality in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
BURBANK, CA
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Save money on Netflix, HBO Max, and more with one brilliant streaming trick

Like a lot of you, I find myself at the moment paying significantly more each month for the various streaming services I’m signed up for than I ever did for cable. At least $135 a month, in fact, which encompasses Netflix; Hulu with the live TV add-on option; YouTube Premium; HBO Max; Apple TV Plus; and Disney Plus. Luckily, for people like me, there’s a pretty simple and brilliant way to save money when you’re loaded up with streaming subscriptions like these.
TV & VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy