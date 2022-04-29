Pennsylvania Ready To Implement Stricter Rules On Ghost Guns, Gov. Tom Wolf Says

YORK, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is ready to implement stricter rules on so-called ghost guns when new federal rules go into effect. Wolf’s Friday morning press conference was streamed live on CBS News Philly.

Ghost guns can be made at home from individual parts that don’t require serial numbers or background checks.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced new federal rules.

Manufacturers will have to include serial numbers, be federally licensed, run background checks, and keep purchase records as long as they are in business.

The federal regulations will take effect in late August.