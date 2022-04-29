ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Ready To Implement Stricter Rules On Ghost Guns, Gov. Tom Wolf Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lS7UT_0fO2wzxI00

YORK, Pa. (CBS) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania is ready to implement stricter rules on so-called ghost guns when new federal rules go into effect. Wolf’s Friday morning press conference was streamed live on CBS News Philly.

Ghost guns can be made at home from individual parts that don’t require serial numbers or background checks.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced new federal rules.

Manufacturers will have to include serial numbers, be federally licensed, run background checks, and keep purchase records as long as they are in business.

The federal regulations will take effect in late August.

Comments / 5

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Wolf
Daily Voice

PA Constable Purchased 22 Firearms For Felon: AG

A Pennsylvania court constable is accused of purchasing weapons— including straw purchasing 22 guns— for a convicted felony, Attorney General Josh Shapiro. says. Sidney Snelling, 48, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested on Thursday, April 28, by members of the Office of Attorney General’s Gun Violence Section, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Luzerne County Detective Bureau, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man pretends to be a contractor to steal religious relics; Police say

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for claiming to be a home improvement and general contractor to allegedly steal religious artifacts. Andrew Clinton, 20, of Pittsburgh charged with multiple burglaries in Allegheny County and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail. Pittsburgh police claim Clinton falsely presented himself as a home improvement and general […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Cbs News Philly
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyChesCo

PA State Police Investigating Contractor Fraud in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Embreeville Station say they are investigating a Theft of Services case in West Bradford Township, Chester County. Authorities state that the victim, a 34-year-old male, reported that on February 22, 2022, a contractor took $2,000 without completing the work. This incident remains under investigation.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy