When it comes to high school softball or baseball, the one-game playoff has long been the slingshot for the underdog. That group includes Vandegrift’s softball team, which made just its second playoff appearance Friday against perennial postseason participant Bowie. First-year Vipers coach Sara Navarro won the coin toss to force a single win-and-advance game at Noack Sports Complex in Austin, but Bowie showed enough veteran poise to fend off the Vipers for an 8-4 win and reach...

BOWIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO