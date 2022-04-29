ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

How I decided on a second COVID-19 booster shot

By Tina Hesman Saey
Science News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooster shots against COVID-19 are once again on my mind. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that older people and immunocompromised people are eligible for a second booster shot provided it has been at least four months since their last shot. After I got over the shock of the FDA...

www.sciencenews.org

