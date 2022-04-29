Letter to the Editor: Threats to Marlington's vocational education a problem

I support students. I support teachers. What I don’t support is a fearmongering superintendent. As a retired educator, I watched closely as Dr. Shreffler took the reins at Marlington, and I took several opportunities to offer him positive feedback for his strong start.

While I still support the feedback I gave him at that time, I am deeply disappointed to see his strength as a leader has fizzled out, evidenced by his willingness to use fearmongering to pass a levy (since The Canton Repository reported he shared Marlington possibly would pull out of the long-standing compact agreement for career programming with Alliance City Schools if the levy fails).

Since I spent my entire career at career-technical schools that provide career-technical (vocational) education to high school juniors and seniors, I know Marlington will lose funding if the career-tech programs are eliminated and all state-required career-tech programming is outsourced to other districts. It’s a fact Ohio career-technical programs receive weighted funds in varying amounts and, therefore, are awarded more state funding than academic courses. For example, according to ORC 3317.014 – Career-tech education program funding, Agriculture and Environmental Systems programs bring in a multiple of 0.6230 per enrolled student in additional funds. Besides losing these weighted funds, Marlington also will incur the additional costs of transportation to the new provider, such as a long trek to R.G. Drage (as has been suggested), and will lose academic funding for these students, as students will take academic courses at the new career-technical provider, instead of at Marlington.

Why would Marlington eliminate programs that are good for students, strengthen our local workforce, and bring in additional funds to the District? To me, to suggest cuts which would financially hurt the District seems like fearmongering to get voters to cast affirmative ballots. Please don’t be a victim of levy scare tactics.

– Kay Holton, Lexington Township

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Letter to the Editor: Threats to Marlington's vocational education a problem