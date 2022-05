Trailing the Florida Tropics by one with time ebbing away, the San Diego Sockers rallied from a 3-2 deficit Monday to take the opener of the Ron Newman Cup Finals 6-3. Kraig Chiles tied the game and assisted on the game-winner as the Sockers scored four unanswered goals in the final quarter at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, outside Tampa.

