Arvin, CA

Crews contain 55 acre vegetation fire near Arvin

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters from Kern County Fire Department and Cal Fire were able to quickly contain a vegetation fire burning near Arvin Wednesday afternoon....

bakersfieldnow.com

KGET

Fire in Shafter tears through large storage building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department responded to a barn fire early Thursday morning in Shafter. The fire occurred at a large storage building formerly used to store potatoes. When firefighters arrived, they found the unit fully engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to a nearby power pole. The downed […]
SHAFTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Cal Fire reported the brush fire in North Shore is 15 acres and 75% contained. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire and are continuing to mop up hot spots and build containment line. Cal Fire said it has a significant amount of fire apparatus and personnel working on the The post North Shore brush fire has burned 15 acres and is 75% contained appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Bay Area

2 PG&E Workers Injured in Explosion in the North Bay

Two PG&E workers are in the hospital after an explosion at a work site near Calistoga Friday. The utility company said the blast happened just before 5 p.m. when the workers were conducting a hydrotest on a gas line. The incident occurred along Highway 29 just south of Calistoga. No...
CALISTOGA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed in Canyon Country crash

A bicyclist has been killed after a crash in Canyon Country. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 21500 block of Sand Canyon Road. Authorities said that hte bicyclist was struck by a vehicle but has not specified if this was a hit-and-run. Police have yet to release more information. 
ACCIDENTS
KGET

Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accident on Wilson Road near Agate Street and Planz Road blocked traffic Thursday afternoon. Officials said the westbound lanes of Wilson Road are expected to be closed for the next two hours. Avoid the area if possible. The Bakersfield Police Department is at the scene. Officials said a truck traveling […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Firefighter Adopts Pit Bull Puppy Rescued From Sacramento Homeless Fire, Names Him ‘Loki’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The pit bull puppy found near a debris fire in North Sacramento two weeks ago now has a forever home – and a fire-inspired name. Sacramento Fire Department crews rescued the pup during a homeless debris fire back on April 12. The dog had burned plastic on his body, but was otherwise in good health. After picking out the plastic and giving him a bath and some food, firefighters say Loki’s puppy personality already started to show. Firefighter Mike Thawley took the puppy in as a foster. He has now adopted the puppy and named him “Loki” after the God of Fire. This isn’t the first time Thawley has adopted an abandoned dog. Five years ago, he took in “Chunk,” a pit bull found chained to a fence and suffering from mange off Richards Boulevard. Thawley is now an advocate for pit bulls.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KGET

KCSO identify man stabbed to death at Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
